Crate and Barrel Recalls Be the Band Music Sets Due to Choking and Suffocation Hazards

  • Recalled Crate and Barrel Be the Band Music Set
  • Recalled Crate and Barrel Be the Band Music Set maracas
  • Recalled Crate and Barrel Be the Band Music Set maracas metal beads
Name of Product:
Be the Band Music Sets
Hazard:

The maracas can break or become unscrewed and release the metal beads inside, posing choking and suffocation hazards to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 09, 2022
Units:

 About 620

Consumer Contact

Crate and Barrel at 800-967-6696  from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday, text Crate and Barrel at 312-779-1979, or visit online at https://www.crateandbarrel.com/customer-service/product-recalls or www.crateandbarrel.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Crate and Barrel Be the Band Music Set containing maracas which is intended for use by children ages three and up. The set includes a table about 19 inches in height by 26 inches wide with drum pads and sticks, cymbals, maracas and xylophone keys. The product SKU: 346895 is located on a label on the underside of the table.

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Be the Band Music Sets and contact Crate and Barrel for instructions on how to receive a refund in the form of a $20 store credit for the maracas. Crate and Barrel is contacting all known purchasers directly.

 

Incidents/Injuries:

Crate and Barrel has received six reports of broken or unscrewed maracas. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at www.crateandbarrel.com from September 2021 through January 2022 for about $200.
Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

Euromarket Designs Inc., d/b/a Crate and Barrel, of Northbrook, Ill.

Recall number:
22-095
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

