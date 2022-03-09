Crate and Barrel Recalls Be the Band Music Sets Due to Choking and Suffocation Hazards

The maracas can break or become unscrewed and release the metal beads inside, posing choking and suffocation hazards to young children.
Crate and Barrel at 800-967-6696 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday, text Crate and Barrel at 312-779-1979, or visit online at https://www.crateandbarrel.com/customer-service/product-recalls or www.crateandbarrel.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Crate and Barrel Be the Band Music Set containing maracas which is intended for use by children ages three and up. The set includes a table about 19 inches in height by 26 inches wide with drum pads and sticks, cymbals, maracas and xylophone keys. The product SKU: 346895 is located on a label on the underside of the table.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Be the Band Music Sets and contact Crate and Barrel for instructions on how to receive a refund in the form of a $20 store credit for the maracas. Crate and Barrel is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Crate and Barrel has received six reports of broken or unscrewed maracas. No injuries have been reported.
Euromarket Designs Inc., d/b/a Crate and Barrel, of Northbrook, Ill.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
