Copper Pearl Recalls Children’s Sleepwear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear away from children and contact Copper Pearl for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the sleepwear directly from Copper Pearl will be contacted via email and provided prepaid mailers to return the garment(s) for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the sleepwear at retail locations will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and sending the firm a photo of the destroyed product, including the neck label. Upon receipt of the photos, consumers will be issued a full refund and a 20% off discount code towards another purchase.