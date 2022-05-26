 Skip to main content

Copper Pearl Recalls Children’s Sleepwear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard

  • Recalled Copper Pearl tight-fitting pajamas - long-sleeves, fawn print
  • Recalled Copper Pearl tight-fitting pajamas - long-sleeves, polar print
Name of Product:
Children’s pajamas
Hazard:

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the tight-fitting flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 26, 2022
Units:

About 1,300

Consumer Contact

Copper Pearl toll-free at 888-732-7506 between 9 a.m. and  5 p.m. MT Monday and Wednesday, email at support@copperpearl.com, online at https://www.copperpearl.com/pages/legal-and-safety or www.copperpearl.com and type “PRODUCT RECALL INFORMATION” in the search bar at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Copper Pearl children’s pajamas made of 69% polyester, 28% rayon and 3% spandex. The two-piece, long-sleeved pajamas were sold in two prints: fawn and polar. The tight-fitting sleepwear was sold in children’s sizes 12M, 18M, 2T, 3T, 4T and 5T. “Made by Copper Pearl,” size and RN 151055 are printed at the neck. 

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear away from children and contact Copper Pearl for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the sleepwear directly from Copper Pearl will be contacted via email and provided prepaid mailers to return the garment(s) for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the sleepwear at retail locations will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and sending the firm a photo of the destroyed product, including the neck label. Upon receipt of the photos, consumers will be issued a full refund and a 20% off discount code towards another purchase.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported 

Sold At:
Online at www.copperpearl.com and at various children’s boutiques nationwide from November 2021 through February 2022 for about $35.
Importer(s):

Copper Pearl Inc., of Salt Lake City, Utah

 

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
22-139
