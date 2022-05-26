Copper Pearl Recalls Children’s Sleepwear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the tight-fitting flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 1,300
Copper Pearl toll-free at 888-732-7506 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. MT Monday and Wednesday, email at support@copperpearl.com, online at https://www.copperpearl.com/pages/legal-and-safety or www.copperpearl.com and type “PRODUCT RECALL INFORMATION” in the search bar at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves Copper Pearl children’s pajamas made of 69% polyester, 28% rayon and 3% spandex. The two-piece, long-sleeved pajamas were sold in two prints: fawn and polar. The tight-fitting sleepwear was sold in children’s sizes 12M, 18M, 2T, 3T, 4T and 5T. “Made by Copper Pearl,” size and RN 151055 are printed at the neck.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear away from children and contact Copper Pearl for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the sleepwear directly from Copper Pearl will be contacted via email and provided prepaid mailers to return the garment(s) for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the sleepwear at retail locations will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and sending the firm a photo of the destroyed product, including the neck label. Upon receipt of the photos, consumers will be issued a full refund and a 20% off discount code towards another purchase.
None reported
Copper Pearl Inc., of Salt Lake City, Utah
