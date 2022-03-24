 Skip to main content

Commencal Recalls Ramones 14-Inch Kids Bicycles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of Product:
Commencal Ramones 14-Inch Bicycles
Hazard:

Federal regulations require bicycles with seat heights that measure at or below 25 inches to be equipped with foot brakes.  These bicycles are equipped only with hand brakes and can pose a crash hazard or a risk of injury to young children who might not be able to stop the bicycles using handbrakes only.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 24, 2022
Units:

About 925

Consumer Contact

Commencal Corp. toll-free at 844-884-9085 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.commencalusa.com/PBCPPlayer.asp?ID=2294513 or www.commencalusa.com and click on Recall at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Commencal Ramones 14-inch children’s bicycles. The single speed bicycles have handbrakes but do not have footbrakes. The bicycles were sold in multiple colors with the model year printed on the front fork leg stickers. The following Commencal Ramones 14-inch bicycles are included in the recall:

 

Model Year

Color

Description

2015 

Yellow

“Ramones” is printed on a label the top surface of the top tube of the frame. “Commencal” is printed on the bottom side of the downtube and on the sides of the front fork. 

2016

Red

“Commencal” is printed on a label on the side of the top tube of the frame and on the chainguard.

2017

Yellow and Turquoise

“Ramones” is printed on the side of the top tube of the frame and on the sides of the front fork. “Commencal” is on the side of the downtube of the frame, seat stay and on the chainguard.

2018

Aluminum and Red

The bicycles have “Commencal” labeled on the side of the downtube of the frame

2019

Burgundy and Sand 

“Commencal” is printed on a label on the bottom side of the down tube of the frame, on the sides of the front fork and on the chainguard.

2020

Red

“Ramones” is printed on a label on the side of the front fork and seat stays.  “Commencal” is on the bottom side of the down tube of the frame and on the chainguard. 

2021

Lagoon, Chrome, White and Black and Green

“Ramones” is printed on a label on the side of the front forks and on the seat stay of the frame. “Commencal” is printed on a label on the side of the top tube. “Ramones 14 Commencal” is on the chainguard.
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled bikes away from children, stop using them, and contact the firm for a free repair kit. Commencal Corp. is contacting all purchasers directly by email.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

 

Sold At:
Online at www.commencalusa.com from December 2014 through March 2021 for between $230 and $320.
Importer(s):

Comesport SA, of Andorra

Distributor(s):
Commencal Corp., of Golden, Colorado
Manufactured In:
Thailand
Recall number:
22-735
Recalled 2016 Ramones 14-inch red kids bicycle
