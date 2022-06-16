Children’s Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Loulou Lollipop

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the tight-fitting flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 1,300
Loulou Lollipop toll-free at 833-456-8568 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT Tuesday and Friday, email at customercare@louloulollipop.ca, online at www.louloulollipop.com/pages/product-safety-recalls or www.louloulollipop.com and type “PRODUCT RECALL INFORMATION” in the search bar at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Loulou Lollipop children’s pajamas made of 66% Tencel lyocell, 28% organic cotton and 6% spandex. The one-piece, long-sleeved pajamas were sold in 19 prints: Avocado, Bluebell, Butterfly, Canyon Rainbow, Flower Vine, Grey Mudcloth, Morning Dew, Moon, Nomad, Peace Dove, Planets, Painterly Seahorses, Rainbow Dye, Shell Floral, Sepia Rose, Sepia Rose Floral, Seashells, Sun, And Umbra. The tight-fitting sleepwear was sold in two children’s sizes 12-18M and 18-24M. “Loulou Lollipop,” size and purchase number are printed at the neck. The purchase numbers included in this recall are SS22-GR-APP-001 and AW2021-APP001.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear away from children and contact Loulou Lollipop for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the sleepwear will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and sending the firm a photo of the destroyed product, including the neck label. Upon receipt of the photos, consumers will be issued a full refund or a store gift card. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Loulou Lollipop, of Canada
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.