Children’s Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Loulou Lollipop

  • Recalled Loulou Lollipop tight-fitting pajamas - long-sleeves, avocado print
  • Recalled Loulou Lollipop tight-fitting pajamas - long-sleeves, bluebell print
  • Recalled Loulou Lollipop tight-fitting pajamas - long-sleeves, butterfly print
  • Recalled Loulou Lollipop tight-fitting pajamas - long-sleeves, canyon rainbow print
  • Recalled Loulou Lollipop tight-fitting pajamas - long-sleeves, flower vine print
  • Recalled Loulou Lollipop tight-fitting pajamas - long-sleeves, grey mudcloth print
  • Recalled Loulou Lollipop tight-fitting pajamas - long-sleeves, moon print
  • Recalled Loulou Lollipop tight-fitting pajamas - long-sleeves, sun print
  • Recalled Loulou Lollipop tight-fitting pajamas - long-sleeves, morning dew print
  • Recalled Loulou Lollipop tight-fitting pajamas - long-sleeves, peace dove print
  • Recalled Loulou Lollipop tight-fitting pajamas - long-sleeves, planets print
  • Recalled Loulou Lollipop tight-fitting pajamas - long-sleeves, painterly seahorses print
  • Recalled Loulou Lollipop tight-fitting pajamas - long-sleeves, rainbow dye print
  • Recalled Loulou Lollipop tight-fitting pajamas - long-sleeves, shell floral print
  • Recalled Loulou Lollipop tight-fitting pajamas - long-sleeves, seashells print
  • Recalled Loulou Lollipop tight-fitting pajamas - long-sleeves, sepia rose floral print
  • Recalled Loulou Lollipop tight-fitting pajamas - long-sleeves, sun print
  • Recalled Loulou Lollipop tight-fitting pajamas - long-sleeves, umbra print
Name of Product:
Children’s pajamas
Hazard:

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the tight-fitting flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 16, 2022
Units:

About 1,300

Consumer Contact

Loulou Lollipop toll-free at 833-456-8568 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT Tuesday and Friday, email at customercare@louloulollipop.ca, online at www.louloulollipop.com/pages/product-safety-recalls or www.louloulollipop.com and type “PRODUCT RECALL INFORMATION” in the search bar at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Loulou Lollipop children’s pajamas made of 66% Tencel lyocell, 28% organic cotton and 6% spandex. The one-piece, long-sleeved pajamas were sold in 19 prints: Avocado, Bluebell, Butterfly, Canyon Rainbow, Flower Vine, Grey Mudcloth, Morning Dew, Moon, Nomad, Peace Dove, Planets, Painterly Seahorses, Rainbow Dye, Shell Floral, Sepia Rose, Sepia Rose Floral, Seashells, Sun, And Umbra. The tight-fitting sleepwear was sold in two children’s sizes 12-18M and 18-24M. “Loulou Lollipop,” size and purchase number are printed at the neck. The purchase numbers included in this recall are SS22-GR-APP-001 and AW2021-APP001. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear away from children and contact Loulou Lollipop for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the sleepwear will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and sending the firm a photo of the destroyed product, including the neck label. Upon receipt of the photos, consumers will be issued a full refund or a store gift card. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at www.louloulollipop.com and at various children’s boutiques nationwide from November 2021 through May 2022 for between $29 to $38.
Importer(s):

Loulou Lollipop, of Canada

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-165
