Children’s Sleepwear Garments Recalled by Childrensalon Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard

The recalled children’s sleepwear garments fail to meet the United States flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 180
Childrensalon Ltd. toll-free at 833 611-2580 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.childrensalon.com/recall-information/ or www.childrensalon.com and click on Recall Safety at the bottom of the webpage for additional information.
Recall Details
This recall involves five different children’s sleepwear garments including Fabric Flavours, Mini Lunn, My Little Pie, Joha and Beau Kid.
|
Image
|
Brand
|
Description
|
Size Range
|
|
Fabric Flavours
|
Children’s 60% cotton and 40% polyester, two-piece, short-sleeve top and short pajama set. The pajama set has a “Matilda Roald Dahl” print.
|
3-4 Years
5-6 Years
6-7 Years
7-8 Years
|
|
Mini Lunn
|
Children’s 100% cotton, two-piece, long-sleeve top and pant pajama set. The pajama set is in a white and blue checkered print with racing car embroidery on the front. The top has button fastening and the pants have an elasticated waist band with a drawstring.
|
6-12 Months
1-2 Years
2-3 Years
4-5 Years
6-7 Years
8-9 Years
|
|
My Little Pie
|
Children’s 100% cotton, two-piece, long-sleeved top and pant pajama set. The pajama set is in an allover monster print.
|
12-18 Months
18-24 Months
2-3 Years
3-4 Years
4-5 Years
5-6 Years
|
|
Joha
|
Children’s 96% viscose and 4% lycra, two-piece, long-sleeved top and pant pajamas set. The pajama set has a three-button fastening on the top’s chest.
|
1-2 Years
3-4 Years
4-5 Years
6-7 Years
8-9 Years
9-10 Years
11-12 Years
|
|
Beau Kid
|
Children’s 95% cotton and 5% elastane jersey and 100% polyester fine mesh overlay, two-piece, long-sleeved top and pant pajama set. The pajama set has a broderie anglaise insert with a pink satin bow on the top and has a matching frilled trim on the cuffs and anklets.
|
2-3 Years
3-4 Years
4-5 Years
5-6 Years
6-7 Years
7-8 Years
8-9 Years
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled children’s sleepwear garments and take them away from children. Consumers should contact Childrensalon for instruction on returning the recalled sleepwear. Childrensalon will contact all known purchasers and provide prepaid return mailers. Upon returning the garment, Childrensalon, will refund consumers the purchase price.
None reported
