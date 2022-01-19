 Skip to main content

Children’s Sleepwear Garments Recalled by Childrensalon Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard

  • Fabric Flavours
  • Mini Lunn
  • My Little Pie
  • Joha
  • Beau Kid
Name of Product:
Children’s Sleepwear Garments
Hazard:

The recalled children’s sleepwear garments fail to meet the United States flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 19, 2022
Units:

About 180

Consumer Contact

Childrensalon Ltd. toll-free at 833 611-2580 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.childrensalon.com/recall-information/ or www.childrensalon.com and click on Recall Safety at the bottom of the webpage for additional information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves five different children’s sleepwear garments including Fabric Flavours, Mini Lunn, My Little Pie, Joha and Beau Kid.
 

Image

Brand

Description 

Size Range

Recalled Shirt

Fabric Flavours

Children’s 60% cotton and 40% polyester, two-piece, short-sleeve top and short pajama set. The pajama set has a “Matilda Roald Dahl” print. 

3-4 Years

5-6 Years

6-7 Years

7-8 Years

Recalled Clothing

Mini Lunn

Children’s 100% cotton, two-piece, long-sleeve top and pant pajama set. The pajama set is in a white and blue checkered print with racing car embroidery on the front. The top has button fastening and the pants have an elasticated waist band with a drawstring.

6-12 Months

1-2 Years

2-3 Years

4-5 Years

6-7 Years

8-9 Years

Recalled Clothing

My Little Pie

Children’s 100% cotton, two-piece, long-sleeved top and pant pajama set. The pajama set is in an allover monster print.

12-18 Months 

18-24 Months

2-3 Years

3-4 Years

4-5 Years

5-6 Years

Recalled Clothing

Joha

Children’s 96% viscose and 4% lycra, two-piece, long-sleeved top and pant pajamas set. The pajama set has a three-button fastening on the top’s chest.

1-2 Years

3-4 Years

4-5 Years

6-7 Years

8-9 Years

9-10 Years

11-12 Years

Recalled Clothing

Beau Kid

Children’s 95% cotton and 5% elastane jersey and 100% polyester fine mesh overlay, two-piece, long-sleeved top and pant pajama set. The pajama set has a broderie anglaise insert with a pink satin bow on the top and has a matching frilled trim on the cuffs and anklets. 

2-3 Years

3-4 Years

4-5 Years

5-6 Years

6-7 Years

7-8 Years

8-9 Years
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled children’s sleepwear garments and take them away from children. Consumers should contact Childrensalon for instruction on returning the recalled sleepwear. Childrensalon will contact all known purchasers and provide prepaid return mailers. Upon returning the garment, Childrensalon, will refund consumers the purchase price.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At
Online at www.childrensalon.com from April 2019 through February 2021 for between $35 and $54.
Manufactured In:
The Fabric Flavours (India), Mini Lunn (China), My Little Pie (EU), Joha (Europe), and Beau Kid (China).
Recall number:
22-055
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Fabric Flavours
Children’s Sleepwear Garments Recalled by Childrensalon Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard

The recalled children’s sleepwear garments fail to meet the United States flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled FRIGG Silicone Pacifier - Classic
Mushie & Co Recalls FRIGG Silicone Pacifiers Due to Choking Hazard

The base of the silicone nipple has a fine slit that can cause the nipple to detach from the plastic shield, posing a choking hazard.  

Recalled Children’s Robe: White Heart Tie-Dye
Children’s Robes Recalled by HulovoX Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard

The recalled robes fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. 

Recalled Native Creation Small Wool Sweater, dark gray base with multi-colored patterns
Native Creation Recalls Sweaters Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban

Paint on the zipper pull contains levels of lead that exceed the maximums allowed. Excessive levels of lead can be toxic or cause other health problems to young children if the paint is ingested.

Recalled Angel Line Brandon Twin Over Full Bunk Bed with angled ladder
Longwood Forest Recalls Angel Line Bunk Beds with Angled Ladders Due to Serious Entrapment and Strangulation Hazards; 2-Year-Old Child’s Death Reported

The metal hook fastening the ladder to the top bunk bed frame can move away or detach from the bed frame when the ladder is lifted, causing the gap between the ladder step and bed frame to open wider than 3.5 inches, posing serious entrapment and strangulation hazards.

Recalled Karmas Far 3-in-1 baby bath tub chair, toddler booster seat
Karmas Far Recalls Infant Bath Seats Due to Drowning Hazard (Recall Alert)

The bath seats fail to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability and leg openings, and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov