Children’s Robes Recalled Due to Burn Hazard; Imported by NewCosplay

The children’s robes fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 3,160
NewCosplay by email at 591025473@qq.com or online at www.newcosplay.net/pages/product-recalls or www.newcosplay.net and click on “PRODUCT RECALLS” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves NewCosplay children’s robes. The long-sleeved robes are made of 100% micro polyester and were sold in sizes 3T through 12. The robes were sold in 22 different patterns. The robes have a sewn-in side seam belt, two functional front pockets and a hood that is character theme with a mane, ears and horn. The sewn-in neck label displays the fiber content, washing instructions and “Made in China.” The sewn-in side seam label displays the garment’s size.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children, stop using them and contact NewCosplay for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the robes from Amazon.com will be contacted through Amazon’s messaging platform and provided prepaid mailers to return the products for a full refund. Consumers can also contact NewCosplay to request a postage prepaid mailer to return the products for a full refund.
None reported
NewCosplay, of China
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
