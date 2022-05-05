 Skip to main content

Children’s Robes Recalled Due to Burn Hazard; Imported by NewCosplay

  • Recalled NewCosplay children’s robes
  • Recalled NewCosplay children’s robes, pattern examples and labels
Name of Product:
Children’s robes
Hazard:

The children’s robes fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 05, 2022
Units:

About 3,160

Consumer Contact

NewCosplay by email at 591025473@qq.com or online at www.newcosplay.net/pages/product-recalls or www.newcosplay.net and click on “PRODUCT RECALLS” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves NewCosplay children’s robes. The long-sleeved robes are made of 100% micro polyester and were sold in sizes 3T through 12. The robes were sold in 22 different patterns. The robes have a sewn-in side seam belt, two functional front pockets and a hood that is character theme with a mane, ears and horn. The sewn-in neck label displays the fiber content, washing instructions and “Made in China.” The sewn-in side seam label displays the garment’s size.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children, stop using them and contact NewCosplay for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the robes from Amazon.com will be contacted through Amazon’s messaging platform and provided prepaid mailers to return the products for a full refund. Consumers can also contact NewCosplay to request a postage prepaid mailer to return the products for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at www.newcosplay.net and www.amazon.com from December 2021 through March 2022 for between $14 and $30, depending on the style.
Importer(s):

NewCosplay, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-129
