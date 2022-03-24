 Skip to main content

Boxine U.S. Recalls tonies Blocks Due to Magnet Ingestion Hazard; Sold Exclusively at tonies.com (Recall Alert)

Name of Product:
tonies® Blocks
Hazard:

When two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, either intentionally by younger children or accidentally by older children, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 24, 2022
Units:

About 4,200

Consumer Contact

tonies toll-free at 877-397-7898 or email productsafety.us@tonies.com online at tonies.com and click on ‘Recall and Safety,’ or direct link, tonies.com/pages/recall-and-safety.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves tonies wooden blocks, with magnets inside. Only tonies Blocks Marine Life, UPC 840147407689, tonies Blocks Invention and Innovation, UPC 840147407733 and tonies Blocks Gentle Giant Dinos UPC 840147407580 are being recalled. 

Each block is about 5 cm wide and 1.5 cm thick. The blocks were sold in blue, tan and green with pictures on one side of various marine life, dinosaurs, and invention and innovation, and white text on the other side, describing the picture. Blocks were sold in sets of four. Each set is packaged in a white and red cardboard box. The UPC is on the back of the box beneath the barcode.

 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled blocks with magnets immediately, take them away from children, and contact tonies for instructions on returning the recalled blocks for a full refund.  Consumers can also go to  https://tonies.happyreturns.com/ and choose "Blocks Return" as the reason for return. tonies will then provide the customer with a return label.  After the product has been received, tonies will provide the initial form of payment with a full refund and an additional $14.99 tonies.com coupon code. tonies is also contacting all purchasers directly.  The recalled products are being remotely deactivated so that they no longer function.

Incidents/Injuries:

tonies has received one report of the magnet detaching from the product. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively Online:
Online at tonies.com from November 2021 through December 2021 for between $15 and $20.
Importer(s):

Boxine US Inc, Palo Alto, California 

Manufactured In:
Germany
Recall number:
22-736
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

