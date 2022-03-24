Boxine U.S. Recalls tonies Blocks Due to Magnet Ingestion Hazard; Sold Exclusively at tonies.com (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves tonies wooden blocks, with magnets inside. Only tonies Blocks Marine Life, UPC 840147407689, tonies Blocks Invention and Innovation, UPC 840147407733 and tonies Blocks Gentle Giant Dinos UPC 840147407580 are being recalled.

Each block is about 5 cm wide and 1.5 cm thick. The blocks were sold in blue, tan and green with pictures on one side of various marine life, dinosaurs, and invention and innovation, and white text on the other side, describing the picture. Blocks were sold in sets of four. Each set is packaged in a white and red cardboard box. The UPC is on the back of the box beneath the barcode.