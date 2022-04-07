 Skip to main content

Bestar Recalls Wall Beds Due to Serious Impact and Crush Hazards; One Adult Death Reported (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Wall Beds - Above Top Shelf Models (A Models) - 25184 Nebula Queen
  • Recalled Wall Beds - Above Top Shelf Models (A Models) - 26183 PUR Full Boutique Full
  • Recalled Wall Beds - Above Top Shelf Models (A Models) - 26184 - PUR Queen Boutique Queen
  • Recalled Wall Beds - Above Top Shelf Models (A Models) - 40183 - Versatile Full Evolution Full
  • Recalled Wall Beds - Above Top Shelf Models (A Models) - 40184 - Versatile Queen Evolution Queen
  • Recalled Wall Beds - Above Top Shelf Models (A Models) - 70183 - Edge Full
  • Recalled Wall Beds - Above Top Shelf Models (A Models) - 70184 - Edge Queen
  • Recalled Wall Beds - Below Top Shelf Models (B Models) - 25183 Nebula Full
Name of Product:
Bestar Wall Beds
Hazard:

The wall beds can detach from the wall and fall onto those nearby, posing serious impact and crush hazards. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
April 07, 2022
Units:

About 129,000 (53,000 in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Bestar toll-free at 888-912-8458 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or email at Bestar8577@stericycle.com or online at https://www.bestar.com/wall-bed-recall or at www.bestar.com and click “WALLBED SAFETY RECALL” at top of page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

Washington, D.C. -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Bestar, of Canada, are announcing the recall of about 129,000 wall beds due to serious impact and crushing hazards. In addition, Bestar sold about 53,000 in Canada.

In July 2018, a 79-year-old woman died after a Bestar wall bed fell on her, injuring her spine.  Bestar has received reports of 60 additional incidents resulting in bruising and other injuries from the wall beds detaching and hitting consumers. 

This recall involves the Nebula, PUR, Versatile, Edge, Cielo, Audrea, Lumina, Orion and Novello Full and Queen Wall Beds.  The beds were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com. The beds were sold from June 2014 through March 2022 for between $1,650 and $2,200. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly. 

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wall beds and consult the communication they received from Bestar. Consumers who are uncertain whether their wall bed needs to be reinstalled are entitled to a free inspection.  If the bed requires reinstallation, consumers are advised to use a professional installer. Bestar will reimburse consumers for the reinstallation cost and expects that cost to range from $170 - $207 for Above Top Shelf wall beds or $338 - $414 for Below Top Shelf wall beds. Consumers who are unable to find a quote within that range should contact Bestar to receive assistance in finding an installer. Consumers who are nonetheless unable to find someone within that range will be reimbursed for reasonable costs outside of it, provided they can provide documentation. 

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wall beds and consult the communication they received from Bestar. Consumers who are uncertain whether their wall bed needs to be reinstalled are entitled to a free inspection.

Recall number:
22-739
Bestar Recalls Wall Beds Due to Serious Impact and Crush Hazards; One Adult Death Reported (Recall Alert)

