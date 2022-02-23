Bebe au Lait Recalls Teethers Due to Choking Hazard

The string that connects the beads on the teethers can come untied, releasing the beads and posing a choking hazard to young children.
About 8,600 (In addition, about 10 units were sold in Canada)
Bebe au Lait at 800-270-9398 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@bebeaulait.com, or online at www.bebeaulait.com/recall or www.bebeaulait.com and click on “recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 12 different styles of wooden teethers, including shapes of butterflies, boats, flowers and dinosaurs. The teethers measure 3” x 3” x 1” and are stamped with “Bebe au Lait” and one of the following date codes: 02-2019, 10-2020, or 03-2021.
|
Product Name
|
Butterfly and Flower Wooden Bebe Teether
|
Boat Wooden Bebe Teether
|
Cactus Wooden Bebe Teether
|
Dinosaur Wooden Bebe Teether
|
Heart and Flower Wooden Bebe Teether
|
Moon and Star Wooden Bebe Teether
|
Owl Wooden Bebe Teether
|
Rainbow Wooden Bebe Teether
|
Starfish Wooden Bebe Teether
|
Tropical leaf Wooden Bebe Teether
|
Turtle Wooden Bebe Teether
|
World Wooden Bebe Teether
Consumers should immediately take the recalled teethers away from children and contact Bebe au Lait for instructions on how to receive a full refund or store credit. Consumers can also fill out a form for a store credit at www.bebeaulait.com/recall.
Bebe au Lait has received six reports of detached beads, including one report of a child placing a bead in their mouth.
Bebe au Lait, of Santa Clara, California
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.