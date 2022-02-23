 Skip to main content

Bebe au Lait Recalls Teethers Due to Choking Hazard

Name of Product:
Wooden Teethers
Hazard:

The string that connects the beads on the teethers can come untied, releasing the beads and posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 23, 2022
Units:

About 8,600 (In addition, about 10 units were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Bebe au Lait at 800-270-9398 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@bebeaulait.com, or online at www.bebeaulait.com/recall or www.bebeaulait.com and click on “recall” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves 12 different styles of wooden teethers, including shapes of  butterflies, boats, flowers and dinosaurs. The teethers measure 3” x 3” x 1” and are stamped with “Bebe au Lait” and one of the following date codes:  02-2019, 10-2020, or 03-2021. 

Product Name

Butterfly and Flower Wooden Bebe Teether

Boat Wooden Bebe Teether

Cactus Wooden Bebe Teether

Dinosaur Wooden Bebe Teether

Heart and Flower Wooden Bebe Teether

Moon and Star Wooden Bebe Teether

Owl Wooden Bebe Teether

Rainbow Wooden Bebe Teether

Starfish Wooden Bebe Teether

Tropical leaf Wooden Bebe Teether

Turtle Wooden Bebe Teether

World Wooden Bebe Teether
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled teethers away from children and contact Bebe au Lait for instructions on how to receive a full refund or store credit. Consumers can also fill out a form for a store credit at www.bebeaulait.com/recall

Incidents/Injuries:

Bebe au Lait has received six reports of detached beads, including one report of a child placing a bead in their mouth.

Sold At:
Target and various other stores nationwide and online at Bebeaulait.com, Zulily.com and other websites from May 2019 through October 2021 for about $15.
Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

Bebe au Lait, of Santa Clara, California

Recall number:
22-087
