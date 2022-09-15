Baby Trend Recalls Cityscape Travel Jogger Strollers Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The parking brake on the strollers can fail, posing fall and injury hazards to children.
About 310
Baby Trend at 800-328-7363 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, e-mail info@babytrend.com, or online at https://babytrend.com/pages/safety-notices or www.babytrend.com and click on “PRODUCT RECALLS at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Cityscape Travel System strollers. The strollers were sold as part of a travel system including a car seat. Baby Trend is printed on the stroller’s frame. A label with Model TJ75B12A, 1-800-328-7363, CITYSCAPE JOGGER TRAVEL SYSTEM, Baby Trend, Inc. 13048 Valley Blvd, Fontana, CA 92335, and the manufacture date and lot information is located on the inside of the side stroller frame. The recalled lot number is 111444 0122, and the date of manufacture of the recalled strollers is 10 28 2020. The strollers were sold in the color “Moonstone” (gray).
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers. Baby Trend and Amazon are contacting all purchasers directly with instructions for how to return the strollers at no cost in exchange for either a $175 e-voucher for use at Baby Trend’s online store or a full refund. If you do not receive communication from either Baby Trend or Amazon, contact Baby Trend.
None reported
Baby Trend Inc., of Fontana, California
