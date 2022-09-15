 Skip to main content

Baby Trend Recalls Cityscape Travel Jogger Strollers Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Cityscape Travel Systems Stroller Model TJ75B12A in “Moonstone”
  • Recalled Cityscape Travel Systems Stroller Model TJ75B12A in “Moonstone” Label Location
Name of Product:
Cityscape Travel Jogger Strollers, Model TJ75B12A
Hazard:

The parking brake on the strollers can fail, posing fall and injury hazards to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 15, 2022
Units:

About 310

Consumer Contact

Baby Trend at 800-328-7363 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, e-mail info@babytrend.com, or online at https://babytrend.com/pages/safety-notices or www.babytrend.com and click on “PRODUCT RECALLS at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Cityscape Travel System strollers.  The strollers were sold as part of a travel system including a car seat. Baby Trend is printed on the stroller’s frame.  A label with Model TJ75B12A, 1-800-328-7363, CITYSCAPE JOGGER TRAVEL SYSTEM, Baby Trend, Inc. 13048 Valley Blvd, Fontana, CA  92335, and the manufacture date and lot information is located on the inside of the side stroller frame.  The recalled lot number is 111444 0122, and the date of manufacture of the recalled strollers is 10 28 2020. The strollers were sold in the color “Moonstone” (gray).

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers. Baby Trend and Amazon are contacting all purchasers directly with instructions for how to return the strollers at no cost in exchange for either a $175 e-voucher for use at Baby Trend’s online store or a full refund. If you do not receive communication from either Baby Trend or Amazon, contact Baby Trend.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com and Babytrend.com from January 2021 through May 2021 for about $175.
Importer(s):

Baby Trend Inc., of Fontana, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-772
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Cityscape Travel Systems Stroller Model TJ75B12A in “Moonstone”
Baby Trend Recalls Cityscape Travel Jogger Strollers Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The parking brake on the strollers can fail, posing fall and injury hazards to children. 

Recalled Children’s HearMuffs
Hearing Lab Technology/Lucid Audio Recalls Children’s HearMuffs Due to Burn and Injury Hazards from Rupturing Alkaline Batteries

The AAA alkaline batteries included in the recalled HearMuffs can rupture, posing hearing, projectile and/or burn injury. 

Recalled Otter MOMO children’s sandal - brown
Kolan Recalls Children’s Sandals Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The inner layer of the recalled sandals contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Recalled Yuboloo infant bath seat
Yuboloo Recalls Infant Bath Seats Due to Drowning Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The bath seats fail to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability and leg openings, and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies.

Recalled UPPAbaby All-terrain RIDGE Jogging Stroller and rear disc brakes
UPPAbaby Recalls RIDGE Jogging Strollers Due to Fingertip Amputation Hazard; One Injury to Child Reported

The stroller’s rear disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if a non-occupant child’s fingertip gets caught in the openings while the stroller is in use.

Recalled Blue's Clues Foot to Floor Ride-on Toy (Front view)
Huffy Corporation Recalls Ride-On Toys Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The ride-on toy can tip forward when a young child is riding it, posing fall and injury hazards to children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product