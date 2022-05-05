BIBS Baby Bottles Recalled Due to Burn Hazard; Manufactured by BIBS Denmark ApS

Hot liquids in the bottle can cause the bumper to shrink, making the bottle tilt over spilling out contents, posing a burn hazard.
About 300
BIBS Denmark ApS collect at 514-543-7505 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at care@bibsworld.com or online at https://bibsworld.com/pages/baby-bottle-information or www.bibsworld.com and click on the recall announcement in the middle of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the BIBS Baby Glass Bottle Complete Set which was sold as a 110 ml or 225 ml bottle set with a rubber bumper at the bottom and the BIBS Bottle Kit which is only the accessories including the rubber bumper and no glass bottle. The bottles are clear glass with a gray cap and bumper. BIBS and a measuring guide are written on the bottles.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled BIBS baby bottles with the bumper and either return the product to BIBS for a full refund or remove and throw out the bumper and use the product without the bumper. If you purchased the bottle online through the BIBS website and wish to return it, contact BIBS Denmark ApS for free shipping.
The firm has received one report of the bumper shrinking and bottle tilting. No injuries have been reported.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
