 Skip to main content

BIBS Baby Bottles Recalled Due to Burn Hazard; Manufactured by BIBS Denmark ApS

  • Recalled BIBS Denmark ApS BIBS Baby Bottle
Name of Product:
BIBS Baby Bottles
Hazard:

Hot liquids in the bottle can cause the bumper to shrink, making the bottle tilt over spilling out contents, posing a burn hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 05, 2022
Units:

About 300

Consumer Contact

BIBS Denmark ApS collect at 514-543-7505 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at care@bibsworld.com or online at https://bibsworld.com/pages/baby-bottle-information or www.bibsworld.com and click on the recall announcement in the middle of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the BIBS Baby Glass Bottle Complete Set which was sold as a 110 ml or 225 ml bottle set with a rubber bumper at the bottom and the BIBS Bottle Kit which is only the accessories including the rubber bumper and no glass bottle. The bottles are clear glass with a gray cap and bumper. BIBS and a measuring guide are written on the bottles.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled BIBS baby bottles with the bumper and either return the product to BIBS for a full refund or remove and throw out the bumper and use the product without the bumper. If you purchased the bottle online through the BIBS website and wish to return it, contact BIBS Denmark ApS for free shipping.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of the bumper shrinking and bottle tilting. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
j a k e. shop, Btrade, LolliHOPS, Children’s Boutique, Broome Street Group, Lou Lou &amp; Company, The Natural Baby Company, Baby On Main Inc, Kaisah Boutique stores nationwide and online at www.maighandistribution.com during February 2022 for about $20.
Manufacturer(s):
BIBS Denmark ApS, of Denmark
Manufactured In:
Denmark
Recall number:
22-133
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled BIBS Denmark ApS BIBS Baby Bottle
BIBS Baby Bottles Recalled Due to Burn Hazard; Manufactured by BIBS Denmark ApS

Hot liquids in the bottle can cause the bumper to shrink, making the bottle tilt over spilling out contents, posing a burn hazard.

Recalled French terry jumpsuit
Winter Water Factory Recalls Infant French Terry Jumpsuits, Rompers, Snap Suits, Baby Dresses and Bibs Due to Choking and Laceration Hazards

The snaps on the recalled garments can detach and also expose small sharp prongs, posing choking and laceration hazards to young children.   

Recalled NewCosplay children’s robes
Children’s Robes Recalled Due to Burn Hazard; Imported by NewCosplay

The children’s robes fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled AmazonBasics School Classroom Stack Chairs
Amazon Recalls AmazonBasics School Classroom Stack Chairs (Recall Alert)

The weld on the chair’s frame can fail, posing a fall hazard. 

Recalled Woven Bunny Basket in Pink
Bed Bath & Beyond Recalls Woven Bunny Baskets Due to Choking Hazard

The bunny basket’s eyes can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children. 

Recalled Best Naturals Organic Wintergreen Essential Oil
Best Nutritionals Recalls Organic Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product