 Skip to main content

B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn Wooden Activity Toddler Walkers Recalled Due to Choking Hazard; Distributed by Maison Battat

  • Recalled B. toys Wooden Activity Walker –Walk ‘n’ Learn (front)
  • Recalled B. toys Wooden Activity Walker –Walk ‘n’ Learn (back)
  • Recalled B. toys Wooden Activity Walker –Walk ‘n’ Learn
Name of Product:
B. toys Wooden Activity Walker – Walk ‘n’ Learn
Hazard:

The wheels and wheel attachment hardware can detach from the walker in small pieces, posing a choking hazard to young children.  

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 16, 2022
Units:

About 17,200 (In addition, about 2,400 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Battat toll-free at 844-963-2479 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@battatco.com or online at https://battatco.com/recalls/b-toys-wooden-activity-walker-walk-n-learn  or www.battatco.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves B. toys Wooden Activity Walker – Walk ‘n’ Learn, wooden toddler walkers. The product is a wooden activity walker with yellow sides, blue wheels and multicolored activity features on the front. B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn is printed on the packaging and label.

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toddler walkers away from young children and contact Battat for a free repair kit with replacement wheels, attachment hardware and installation instructions. Known purchasers are being contacted directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Battat has received six reports of the wheels and attachment hardware detaching, including one report of a child putting a detached metal nut in her mouth.

Sold At:
Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com and Amazon.com from September 2020 through November 2021 for about $36.
Manufacturer(s):
LongQuan KaiXiang Wooden Products Co. Ltd., of China
Distributor(s):
Maison Battat Inc., of Canada
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-103
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled 3mm Multi-Color DigitDots
HD Premier Recalls DigitDots Magnetic Balls Due to Ingestion Hazard

When two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, either intentionally by younger children or accidentally by older children, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death. 

 

Recalled PhysiciansCare Extra Strength Non Aspirin in 50 Tablets (25 Packets, 2 tablets each)
Acme United Corporation Recalls PhysiciansCare Brand Over-the-Counter Drugs Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

The recalled over-the-counter products contain regulated substances (aspirin, acetaminophen, or ibuprofen) which must be in child resistant packaging when being used in the household as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled B. toys Wooden Activity Walker –Walk ‘n’ Learn (front)
B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn Wooden Activity Toddler Walkers Recalled Due to Choking Hazard; Distributed by Maison Battat

The wheels and wheel attachment hardware can detach from the walker in small pieces, posing a choking hazard to young children.  

Recalled Crate and Barrel Be the Band Music Set
Crate and Barrel Recalls Be the Band Music Sets Due to Choking and Suffocation Hazards

The maracas can break or become unscrewed and release the metal beads inside, posing choking and suffocation hazards to young children.

Recalled butterfly/flower teether
Bebe au Lait Recalls Teethers Due to Choking Hazard

The string that connects the beads on the teethers can come untied, releasing the beads and posing a choking hazard to young children.

Recalled Llama Menorah (Styles# 262933, 263407, 856166)
TJX Recalls Menorahs Due to Fire Hazard; Sold at Marshalls, HomeGoods and Homesense Stores

The resin and medium-density fiberboard (“MDF”) menorahs can burn or catch fire when holding lit candles, posing a fire hazard. 

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov