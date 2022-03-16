B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn Wooden Activity Toddler Walkers Recalled Due to Choking Hazard; Distributed by Maison Battat

The wheels and wheel attachment hardware can detach from the walker in small pieces, posing a choking hazard to young children.
About 17,200 (In addition, about 2,400 were sold in Canada)
Battat toll-free at 844-963-2479 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@battatco.com or online at https://battatco.com/recalls/b-toys-wooden-activity-walker-walk-n-learn or www.battatco.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves B. toys Wooden Activity Walker – Walk ‘n’ Learn, wooden toddler walkers. The product is a wooden activity walker with yellow sides, blue wheels and multicolored activity features on the front. B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn is printed on the packaging and label.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled toddler walkers away from young children and contact Battat for a free repair kit with replacement wheels, attachment hardware and installation instructions. Known purchasers are being contacted directly.
Battat has received six reports of the wheels and attachment hardware detaching, including one report of a child putting a detached metal nut in her mouth.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
