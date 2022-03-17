 Skip to main content

Acme United Corporation Recalls PhysiciansCare Brand Over-the-Counter Drugs Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled PhysiciansCare Extra Strength Non Aspirin in 50 Tablets (25 Packets, 2 tablets each)
  • Recalled PhysiciansCare Aspirin in 250 Tablets (125 Packets, 2 tablets each)
  • Recalled PhysiciansCare Extra Strength Pain Reliever in 250 Tablets (125 Packets, 2 tablets each)
  • Recalled PhysiciansCare Ibuprofen in 500 Tablets (250 Packets, 2 tablets each)
  • Recalled PhysiciansCare Medication Station with outer station includes Ibuprofen, Extra Strength Non Aspirin, Antacid and Aspirin in 50 Tablets (25 Packets, 2 tablets each)
  • Recalled PhysiciansCare Multi-Pack without outer station includes Extra Strength Non Aspirin, Aspirin, Ibuprofen and Antacid in 50 Tablets (25 Packets, 2 tablets each)
  • Front of PhysiciansCare Aspirin packet
  • Back of PhysiciansCare Aspirin packet
Name of Product:
PhysiciansCare brand Aspirin, Extra Strength Non Aspirin, Extra Strength Pain Reliever, Ibuprofen, Medication Station, and Multi-Pack
Hazard:

The recalled over-the-counter products contain regulated substances (aspirin, acetaminophen, or ibuprofen) which must be in child resistant packaging when being used in the household as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 17, 2022
Units:

About 165,000

Consumer Contact

Acme United toll-free at 888-520-2199 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at www.recallrtr.com/acmeunitedotc or at www.acmeunited.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the PhysiciansCare brand Extra Strength Non Aspirin, Aspirin, Extra Strength Pain Reliever, Ibuprofen, Medication Station, and Multi-Pack over-the-counter drugs. The products contain aspirin, acetaminophen, or ibuprofen. They are packaged in cardboard boxes of 50, 100, 250, and 500 tablets per box.

 

Product

Drug

Tablet Amount

Extra Strength Non Aspirin 

Acetaminophen (500 mg)

50 tablets

100 tablets

250 tablets

500 tablets

2 boxes of 100 tablets each

Aspirin

Aspirin (325 mg)

50 tablets

100 tablets

250 tablets

500 tablets

Extra Strength Pain Reliever

Acetaminophen (250 mg)

Aspirin (250 mg)

100 tablets

250 tablets

Ibuprofen

Ibuprofen (200 mg)

100 tablets

250 tablets

500 tablets 

2 boxes of 100 tablets each

Medication Station / Multi-Pack

Acetaminophen (500 mg)

Aspirin (325 mg)

Ibuprofen (200 mg)

Antacid (420 mg)

4 boxes of 100 tablets each with outer station

4 boxes of 100 tablets each without outer station

 

The Antacid is not subject to this recall.
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Acme United for information on how to dispose of or return the product and receive a full refund. Acme United is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon.com and FSAstore.com from February 2014 through June 2021 for between $5 and $50.
Manufacturer(s):
Acme United of Rocky Mount, North Carolina and Acme United of Vancouver, Washington
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
22-733
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled 3mm Multi-Color DigitDots
HD Premier Recalls DigitDots Magnetic Balls Due to Ingestion Hazard

When two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, either intentionally by younger children or accidentally by older children, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death. 

 

Recalled PhysiciansCare Extra Strength Non Aspirin in 50 Tablets (25 Packets, 2 tablets each)
Acme United Corporation Recalls PhysiciansCare Brand Over-the-Counter Drugs Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

The recalled over-the-counter products contain regulated substances (aspirin, acetaminophen, or ibuprofen) which must be in child resistant packaging when being used in the household as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled B. toys Wooden Activity Walker –Walk ‘n’ Learn (front)
B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn Wooden Activity Toddler Walkers Recalled Due to Choking Hazard; Distributed by Maison Battat

The wheels and wheel attachment hardware can detach from the walker in small pieces, posing a choking hazard to young children.  

Recalled Crate and Barrel Be the Band Music Set
Crate and Barrel Recalls Be the Band Music Sets Due to Choking and Suffocation Hazards

The maracas can break or become unscrewed and release the metal beads inside, posing choking and suffocation hazards to young children.

Recalled butterfly/flower teether
Bebe au Lait Recalls Teethers Due to Choking Hazard

The string that connects the beads on the teethers can come untied, releasing the beads and posing a choking hazard to young children.

Recalled Llama Menorah (Styles# 262933, 263407, 856166)
TJX Recalls Menorahs Due to Fire Hazard; Sold at Marshalls, HomeGoods and Homesense Stores

The resin and medium-density fiberboard (“MDF”) menorahs can burn or catch fire when holding lit candles, posing a fire hazard. 

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov