Acme United Corporation Recalls PhysiciansCare Brand Over-the-Counter Drugs Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

The recalled over-the-counter products contain regulated substances (aspirin, acetaminophen, or ibuprofen) which must be in child resistant packaging when being used in the household as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 165,000
Acme United toll-free at 888-520-2199 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at www.recallrtr.com/acmeunitedotc or at www.acmeunited.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the PhysiciansCare brand Extra Strength Non Aspirin, Aspirin, Extra Strength Pain Reliever, Ibuprofen, Medication Station, and Multi-Pack over-the-counter drugs. The products contain aspirin, acetaminophen, or ibuprofen. They are packaged in cardboard boxes of 50, 100, 250, and 500 tablets per box.
|
Product
|
Drug
|
Tablet Amount
|
Extra Strength Non Aspirin
|
Acetaminophen (500 mg)
|
50 tablets
100 tablets
250 tablets
500 tablets
2 boxes of 100 tablets each
|
Aspirin
|
Aspirin (325 mg)
|
50 tablets
100 tablets
250 tablets
500 tablets
|
Extra Strength Pain Reliever
|
Acetaminophen (250 mg)
Aspirin (250 mg)
|
100 tablets
250 tablets
|
Ibuprofen
|
Ibuprofen (200 mg)
|
100 tablets
250 tablets
500 tablets
2 boxes of 100 tablets each
|
Medication Station / Multi-Pack
|
Acetaminophen (500 mg)
Aspirin (325 mg)
Ibuprofen (200 mg)
Antacid (420 mg)
|
4 boxes of 100 tablets each with outer station
4 boxes of 100 tablets each without outer station
The Antacid is not subject to this recall.
Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Acme United for information on how to dispose of or return the product and receive a full refund. Acme United is contacting all purchasers directly.
None reported
