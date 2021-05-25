Ergobaby Recalls METROUS Strollers Due to Choking Hazard

The button on some buckles that release the harness can break and detach when pressed by the user while the child is in the stroller, making it difficult to release, and posing a choking hazard to young children.
About 2,800
Ergobaby toll-free at 888-416-4888 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Support@Ergobaby.com, or online at www.ergobaby.com and click on “Safety Notifications” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Ergobaby METROUS1, METROUS2, or METROUS4 Compact City Strollers. The strollers come with a harness that has a black release button in the middle of the buckle. The model name is located on the inside of the frame, above the right-side rear wheel. The strollers have a black, gray, or teal blue canopy and Ergo Baby printed on the front bottom of the stroller.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Ergobaby for instructions and a full free replacement restraint harness with buckle.
The firm has received 15 consumer reports of the button on the buckle that releases the harness breaking and detaching when pressed by the user, making it difficult to release the buckle. No injuries have been reported.
Online at ErgoBaby.com, AlbeeBaby.com and Amazon.com from July 2018 through September 2019 for about $300.
The Ergobaby Carrier Inc., of Los Angeles, Calif.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800