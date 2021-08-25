Wee Gallery Recalls Wooden Tray Puzzles Due to Choking Hazard

Description:

This recall involves two models of 10 x 7-inch Ocean and Safari animal wooden tray puzzles with six flat wooden animal pieces that fit in recessed spaces on the wooden tray. The Ocean puzzle features whale, tortoise, fish, star fish, sea horse, and octopus-shaped pieces. The Safari version has sun, crocodile, giraffe, lion, snake, and elephant-shaped pieces. The animals are either natural wood color, light or darker brown, with features painted in black. “Wee Gallery” is printed along the right edge of the tray, and either “Ocean Animals” or “Safari Animals” is printed towards the center of the tray between the animal figures. The back of the tray has a drawing of either ocean or safari themes.