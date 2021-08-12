Tye Dye Area Rugs Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Fire Hazard; Imported by And Beyond; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled rugs fail to meet the federal flammability standard for carpets and rugs, posing a fire hazard.
Recall Details
This recall involves Andecor Girls Tye Dye Soft Area Rugs. The rectangular rugs are pastel pink, yellow, green and blue tye dye and measure about 6 feet by 9 feet. “100% Acrylic face fiber content” and “Made in China” are printed on a label on the underside of the rugs.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rugs and contact And Beyond for instructions on how to receive a full refund, including shipping. Amazon, on behalf of And Beyond, is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None Reported
Exclusively online at Amazon.com from December 2020 through Feburary 2021 for about $80.
And Beyond Inc., of China
