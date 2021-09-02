Step2® Recalls StepUp Sidekick Learning Towers™ Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

The storage tray with cup holders and step can come loose from the tower, posing a fall hazard to the child.
About 1,570 (in addition, about 34 were sold in Canada)
Step 2 at 800-347-8372 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.step2.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information. Step2 is notifing all known customers directly.
This recall involves Step2’s StepUp Sidekick Learning Tower for children. The tower can be used as a helper stool and as a chair. It has a white plastic exterior with a gray tray with two cup holders, seat and a step. Manufacture codes included in this recall are 10-2020, 3-2021, and 5-2021 which can be found on the removable seat/step. Model number “4134” is molded into the bottom of the tower.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled StepUp Sidekick Learning Tower and contact Step2 for a full refund or a credit on Step2.com of equivalent value or an Amazon gift card, if purchased via Amazon.com.
Step2 has received 20 reports of the storage trays or steps coming loose from the tower, including one child sustaining minor bruises after falling from the tower.
Online at Step2.com and at Amazon.com during May 2021 for about $100.
The Step2 Company LLC, of Streetsboro, Ohio
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
