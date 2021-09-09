 Skip to main content

Shower Benches Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Made by Ivena and Sold Exclusively at Costco (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled shower bench
Name of Product:
Teak shower benches
Hazard:

The shower bench can collapse during use, posing a fall hazard to the user.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 09, 2021
Units:

About 70,000 (In addition, about 11,317 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Ivena toll-free at 844-818-9388 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.ivenainternational.com and click on “Recalls & Product Notices” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Ivena 20” teak shower benches. The benches are made of light brown teak with padding on the feet. The seat and bottom shelf have a row of wood paneling. Item number 1049998 and UPC 8886474018015 are printed on the exterior packaging. The bench has a label that says, “100% wood from well-managed forests.”

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shower benches and return them to Costco for a full refund. Costco is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Consumers have reported 81 incidents of the shower benches collapsing, breaking during use, or falling apart, including four reports of people being injured in falls. The four injuries included a fractured tailbone, persistent head and body aches and bruising.

Sold At

Costco stores nationwide and online at Costco.com from October 2018 through June 2021 for about $80 in stores and $90 online.

Manufacturer(s):

Ivena International Pte. Ltd., of Singapore

Manufactured In:
Indonesia
Importer(s):

Costco Wholesale Corp., of Issaquah, Wash.

Recall number:
21-780
