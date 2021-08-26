 Skip to main content

Ryan and Rose Recalls Children’s Eating Utensils Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • A Recalled “Cutie Spoovel” pink utensils
  • A Recalled “Cutie Spoovel” utensils
Name of Product:
“Cutie Spoovel” children’s eating utensils
Hazard:

The handle of the Cutie Spoovel utensil can break off releasing small parts, posing a choking hazard for young children. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 26, 2021
Units:

 About 17,750 (In addition, about 110 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Ryan and Rose at 800-317-8764 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at Recall@RyanAndRose.co, or go online at https://www.ryanandrose.co and click on the Voluntary Recall tab at the top for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

The Cutie Spoovel is a transitional eating utensil for young children. It is made out of silicone with a plastic core and comes in a set of two in various colors. “Cutie Spoovel” is printed on the back of the spoon, and RR is printed on the back of the handle on the end. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled utensils away from children, dispose of them, and contact Ryan and Rose to receive a full refund or a $20 shop credit. Ryan and Rose is directly notifying all known purchasers of the product recall.

Incidents/Injuries:

Ryan and Rose have received three reports of the Cutie Spoovel handle breaking when a child bit down on it. No injuries or reports of choking have been reported.

Sold At

Online at https://www.ryanandrose.co from April 2021 through July 2021 for about $14.

Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

Ryan and Rose LLC, of Bartlett, Tenn.

Recall number:
21-777
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Jovvy Zoom 360 Ultralight stroller
Joovy Recalls Zoom 360 Ultralight Jogging Strollers Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

The stroller’s front wheel bearing can fail or detach, posing a fall and injury hazard.

 

Recalled Boppy Original Newborn Lounger (left), Boppy Preferred Newborn Lounger (middle), and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Lounger (right)
The Boppy Company Recalls Over 3 Million Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers After 8 Infant Deaths; Suffocation Risk

Infants can suffocate if they roll, move, or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs breathing, or roll off the lounger onto an external surface, such as an adult pillow or soft bedding that obstructs breathing. 

Recalled Janod Children’s Shaving Kit
Juratoys Recalls Children’s Shaving Toys Due to Violation of Federal Phthalate Ban

The brown trim of the shaving kit bags contains levels of a regulated phthalate that exceed the prohibition of specific phthalates. Banned phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Recalled Step2 StepUp Sidekick Learning Tower
Step2® Recalls StepUp Sidekick Learning Towers™ Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

The storage tray with cup holders and step can come loose from the tower, posing a fall hazard to the child.

A Recalled “Cutie Spoovel” pink utensils
Ryan and Rose Recalls Children’s Eating Utensils Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert)

The handle of the Cutie Spoovel utensil can break off releasing small parts, posing a choking hazard for young children. 

Recalled Ocean Tray Puzzle
Wee Gallery Recalls Wooden Tray Puzzles Due to Choking Hazard

The octopus and elephant puzzle pieces can break, posing a choking hazard to young children.  

fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov