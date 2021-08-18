Nordstrom Recalls Children’s Socks Due to Choking Hazard

The sock’s pom pom can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.
About 370
Nordstrom at 800-804-0806 anytime and any day, email at contact@nordstrom.com or online at www.nordstrom.com and click on Product Recalls for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Nordstrom’s Tucker & Tate-branded socks. The anklet socks were sold in children’s sizes 5 to 7 and in a pack of three pairs of socks containing one gray pair, one white and blue pair and one white and red pair. The socks have a pom pom attached to the ankle. UPC code 439113514195 can be found on the product packaging.
Customers should immediately stop using the recalled children’s socks and contact Nordstrom to receive a full refund.
None reported
Nordstrom stores nationwide from May 2021 through June 2021 for about $12.
SABG/Division of GCE International, of Winston-Salem, N.C.
Nordstrom Inc., of Seattle, Wash.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
