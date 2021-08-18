 Skip to main content

Nordstrom Recalls Children’s Socks Due to Choking Hazard

  • Recalled Tucker & Tate socks
Name of Product:
Tucker & Tate children’s socks
Hazard:

The sock’s pom pom can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 18, 2021
Units:

About 370

Consumer Contact

Nordstrom at 800-804-0806 anytime and any day, email at contact@nordstrom.com or online at www.nordstrom.com and click on Product Recalls for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Nordstrom’s Tucker & Tate-branded socks. The anklet socks were sold in children’s sizes 5 to 7 and in a pack of three pairs of socks containing one gray pair, one white and blue pair and one white and red pair. The socks have a pom pom attached to the ankle. UPC code 439113514195 can be found on the product packaging. 

Remedy:

Customers should immediately stop using the recalled children’s socks and contact Nordstrom to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At

Nordstrom stores nationwide from May 2021 through June 2021 for about $12.

 

Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

SABG/Division of GCE International, of Winston-Salem, N.C.

Retailer

Nordstrom Inc., of Seattle, Wash.

Recall number:
21-187
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Jovvy Zoom 360 Ultralight stroller
Joovy Recalls Zoom 360 Ultralight Jogging Strollers Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

The stroller’s front wheel bearing can fail or detach, posing a fall and injury hazard.

 

Recalled Boppy Original Newborn Lounger (left), Boppy Preferred Newborn Lounger (middle), and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Lounger (right)
The Boppy Company Recalls Over 3 Million Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers After 8 Infant Deaths; Suffocation Risk

Infants can suffocate if they roll, move, or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs breathing, or roll off the lounger onto an external surface, such as an adult pillow or soft bedding that obstructs breathing. 

Recalled Janod Children’s Shaving Kit
Juratoys Recalls Children’s Shaving Toys Due to Violation of Federal Phthalate Ban

The brown trim of the shaving kit bags contains levels of a regulated phthalate that exceed the prohibition of specific phthalates. Banned phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Recalled Step2 StepUp Sidekick Learning Tower
Step2® Recalls StepUp Sidekick Learning Towers™ Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

The storage tray with cup holders and step can come loose from the tower, posing a fall hazard to the child.

A Recalled “Cutie Spoovel” pink utensils
Ryan and Rose Recalls Children’s Eating Utensils Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert)

The handle of the Cutie Spoovel utensil can break off releasing small parts, posing a choking hazard for young children. 

Recalled Ocean Tray Puzzle
Wee Gallery Recalls Wooden Tray Puzzles Due to Choking Hazard

The octopus and elephant puzzle pieces can break, posing a choking hazard to young children.  

fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov