LG Energy Solution Michigan Recalls Home Energy Storage Batteries Due to Fire Hazard

Name of Product:
LG Chem “RESU10H” Lithium-Ion Residential Energy Storage System Batteries
Hazard:

The home batteries can overheat, posing a risk of fire and emission of harmful smoke.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
August 04, 2021
Units:

About 10,000 (In addition, 2017-2019 RESU 10H were previously recalled for a fire hazard on December 16, 2020.)

Consumer Contact

LG Energy Solution Michigan toll-free at 888-737-8104 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at RESUservice@lgensol.com, or online at www.lgessbattery.com/us or https://www.lgessbattery.com/us/main/main.lg and click on “Battery Recall: Free Replacement Campaign” for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves LG Chem Model RESU 10H lithium-ion storage batteries that were installed as part of a residential energy solar panel system. The recalled batteries allow owners to capture and store energy from the solar panels. The batteries are wall mounted and measure about 29 by 36 by 8 inches. They weigh roughly 220 pounds. The LG logo is located on the top left side of the front panel. The serial number of the recalled product begins with R15563P3 and is located behind the access door of the RESU home battery.

Remedy:

Consumers with recalled batteries should immediately contact LG Energy Solution Michigan to schedule a free replacement. LG Energy Solution Michigan will arrange for modifications to recalled batteries that are connected online to reduce the risk of overheating until they can be replaced with new batteries. LG Energy Solution Michigan, its distributors, and its installers  also are attempting to contact owners directly.  

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received five reports of the lithium storage batteries smoking and catching on fire, resulting in property damage and one injury.

Sold At

Various distributors of solar energy storage systems nationwide, including, but not limited to Sunrun, AEE Solar, Baywa, CED, Krannich, Independent Electric Supply, and Inter Island Solar Supply from January 2017 through April 2019 for about $8,000.

Manufactured In:
Korea
Importer(s):

LG Energy Solution Michigan, Inc., of Holland, Mich. (formerly LG Chem Michigan Inc.), a wholly-owned subsidiary of LG Energy Solution, Ltd. (in turn a wholly-owned subsidiary of LG Chem Ltd.).

Recall number:
21-175
Recalled RESU 10H home battery
