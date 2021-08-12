Area Rugs Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Fire Hazard; Imported by Pacapet; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The rugs fail to meet the federal flammability standard for carpets and rugs, posing a fire hazard.
About 700
Pacapet by e-mail at anzhi123789@outlook.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Pacapet Fluffy Pink Area Rugs. The rectangular rugs are light pink and measure about 5 feet by 8 feet. “Pacapet”, “100% Polyester” and “Made in China” are printed on a label on the underside of the product.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rugs and contact Pacapet for instructions to return the recalled rugs with free shipping in exchange for a full refund. Amazon, on behalf of Pacapet, is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None Reported
Exclusively online at Amazon.com from May 2020 through March 2021 for about $50.
Pacapet, of China
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.