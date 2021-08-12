 Skip to main content

Area Rugs Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Fire Hazard; Imported by Pacapet; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Pacapet Fluffy Pink Area Rug
Name of Product:
Pacapet Fluffy Pink Area Rugs
Hazard:

The rugs fail to meet the federal flammability standard for carpets and rugs, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 12, 2021
Units:

About 700

Consumer Contact

Pacapet by e-mail at anzhi123789@outlook.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Pacapet Fluffy Pink Area Rugs. The rectangular rugs are light pink and measure about 5 feet by 8 feet. “Pacapet”, “100% Polyester” and “Made in China” are printed on a label on the underside of the product.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rugs and contact Pacapet for instructions to return the recalled rugs with free shipping in exchange for a full refund. Amazon, on behalf of Pacapet, is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None Reported

Sold At

Exclusively online at Amazon.com from May 2020 through March 2021 for about $50.

Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

Pacapet, of China

Recall number:
21-772
