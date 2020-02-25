Safavieh Recalls Chests of Drawers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards

The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.
Safavieh toll-free at 866-422-9070 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at cs@Safavieh.com or online at www.Safavieh.com and click on “Safety Notice” at the top of the Home Page.
Recall Details
This recall includes Safavieh, Aura and Silas 3-drawer chests with light gray drawers and light gray linen finish (Model Number CHS6410B), champagne drawers and mirror finish (Model Number CHS6403A), and steel teal drawers with mirror finish (Model Number CHS6403C). Each chest is about 32 inches wide, 16 inches deep and 29 inches tall.
Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it in an area that children cannot access. Safavieh will provide packaging and pre-paid shipping labels so that consumers can remove the chest’s drawer slides and return them to the firm for a full refund.
None reported.
Online at www.wayfair.com, www.overstock.com and www.gilt.com and other online retailers from November 2017 to November 2019 for between $240 and $360.
Safavieh INTL, of Port Washington, N.Y.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800