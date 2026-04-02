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Samson International Recalls Bellevue and Oaklynn Canopy Bed Frames Due to Impact and Injury Hazards

  • Recalled Bellevue Bed Frame
  • Recalled Oaklynn Bed Frame
Name of Product:
Universal Broadmoore brand Bellevue and Oaklynn model canopy bed frames
Hazard:

The canopy beams of the bed frames can collapse primarily when the bed is moved, posing impact and injury hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
April 02, 2026
Units:

About 5,600 (In addition, about 516 units were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Samson International toll-free at 800-357-0701 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at www.samsoninternational.com and click “important recall information” http://www.samsoninternational.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/Oaklynn-BellevueCanopy.pdf  or email at samson@rsvpcomm.com for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Samson International canopy bed frames sold under the Universal Broadmoor brand name. There are two models involved, Bellevue and Oaklynn. Both models come in king size and queen size. The model numbers are M24109230, M24109240 (Bellevue Queen and King) and M24107230, M24107240 (Oaklynn Queen and King). The name “Samson International” and the model number are printed on the manufacturing label located on the inside of the bed frame on the right hand-side when looking from the foot of the bed.

Remedy:

Consumers should not move the recalled bed frames and contact Samson International immediately for a free repair and installation kit consisting of four metal brackets and mounting hardware.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received five reports of the bed canopy collapsing, including five reports of consumers being struck by the canopy beam and four resulting in shoulder and head contusion injuries.

Sold Online At:
Costco.com from October 2024 through February 2026 for between $900 and $1,000.
Manufacturer(s):
Samson International, of High Point, North Carolina
Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
26-382

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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