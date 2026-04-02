Samson International Recalls Bellevue and Oaklynn Canopy Bed Frames Due to Impact and Injury Hazards

The recalled LED lights violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because the lights contain lithium coin batteries that can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the screw used on the remote controls to secure the battery compartments that contain a lithium coin battery does not remain attached. Also, the packaging does not have the warnings as required by Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.