MPINOI Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by Bioenrrty

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail, or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.
About 200
By email at MPINOIproductrecall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves MPINOI-branded adult portable bed rails. The white metal bed rails measure about 15 inches wide by 26 inches tall and have an extendable handle with gray padding and a black storage mesh pocket. “MPINOI” is printed on the mesh pocket.
Consumers should stop using the recalled adult portable bed rails immediately and contact Bioenrrty for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the bed rails by cutting the black safety strap in half and writing “RECALLED” on the upper and lower rails with permanent marker, take a photo of the destroyed rails and email the photo to MPINOIproductrecall@outlook.com.
None reported
Guangzhou Aoran Trading Co., Ltd., dba Bioenrrty, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
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