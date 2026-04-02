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ELENKER Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by Fuzhou Shiahaha Cultural Industry Development

  • Recalled ELENKER Bed Rail - model HFK-5124
  • Recalled ELENKER Bed Rail - model HFK-5116
  • The SKU number is printed on the packaging of the recalled ELENKER bed rail.
Name of Product:
ELENKER Bed Rails
Hazard:

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because when the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 02, 2026
Units:

About 30

Consumer Contact

Fuzhou Shiahaha Cultural Industry Development at 800-513-5727 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at ELENKERproductrecall@outlook.com. 

  

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves three different sizes of ELENKER-branded bed rails. The collapsible, portable adult bed rails are silver and come with a strap. Model HFK-5115 (SKU K90002C1) bed rails measure about 37.8 inches wide and 16.3 inches high. Model HFK-5116 (SKU K90001C1) bed rails measure about 28.5 inches wide and 16.3 inches high. Model HFK-5124 (SKU K90003C1) bed rails measure about 48.6 inches wide and 16.3 inches high. The SKU number is printed on the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled bed rails immediately and contact Fuzhou Shiahaha Cultural Industry Development for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write” RECALL” with permanent marker on the bed rails and then dispose of the recalled product in accordance with the state and local waste disposal procedure.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from August 2023 through February 2026 for about $80.
Retailer:

Fuzhou Shiahaha Cultural Industry Development Co., Ltd., of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-374

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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