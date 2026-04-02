ELENKER Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by Fuzhou Shiahaha Cultural Industry Development

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because when the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.
About 30
Fuzhou Shiahaha Cultural Industry Development at 800-513-5727 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at ELENKERproductrecall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves three different sizes of ELENKER-branded bed rails. The collapsible, portable adult bed rails are silver and come with a strap. Model HFK-5115 (SKU K90002C1) bed rails measure about 37.8 inches wide and 16.3 inches high. Model HFK-5116 (SKU K90001C1) bed rails measure about 28.5 inches wide and 16.3 inches high. Model HFK-5124 (SKU K90003C1) bed rails measure about 48.6 inches wide and 16.3 inches high. The SKU number is printed on the product packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled bed rails immediately and contact Fuzhou Shiahaha Cultural Industry Development for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write” RECALL” with permanent marker on the bed rails and then dispose of the recalled product in accordance with the state and local waste disposal procedure.
None reported
Fuzhou Shiahaha Cultural Industry Development Co., Ltd., of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
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