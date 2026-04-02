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Sangohe Reannounces and Expands Adult Portable Bed Rails Recall Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails

  • Recalled Sangohe 504E Bed Rail (front view)
  • Recalled Sangohe 504E Bed Rail (back view)
  • Recalled Sangohe 504E Bed Rail (top view)
  • Recalled Sangohe 504Q Bed Rail (front view)
  • Recalled Sangohe 504Q Bed Rail (back view)
  • Recalled Sangohe 504Q Bed Rail (top view)
Name of Product:
Sangohe Adult Portable Bed Rails
Hazard:

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required warning labels.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 02, 2026
Units:

About 36,500 (In January 2026, Sangohe previously recalled about 26,200 adult portable bed rails)

Consumer Contact

Sangohe by email at SGHproductrecall@163.com, or online at https://www.kdbhealth.com/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page or https://www.kdbhealth.com/Recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Sangohe-branded adult portable bed rails models 504E and 504Q. Model 504E bed rail comes in black, measures 23 inches wide by 35 inches tall, and weighs nine pounds. The model number “504E” can be found on the outer packaging box, on the product label/sticker attached to the bed rail, and on the first page of the instruction manual. Model 504Q bed rail comes in black, measures 28.5 inches wide by 43.3 inches tall, and weighs nine pounds. The model number “504Q” can be found on the outer packaging box, on the product label/sticker attached to the bed rail, and on the first page of the instruction manual.  

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled adult portable bed rails and contact Sangohe for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the bed rails by cutting the handrails’ foam padding and writing “RECALLED” on the upper and lower rails with permanent marker, take a photo of the destroyed rails and email the photo to SGHproductrecall@163.com

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from August 2023 through February 2026 for about $90 (model 504Q) and $110 (model 504E).
Manufacturer(s):
Zhongshan KDB Health Solutions Co., Ltd., of China
Distributor(s):
Zhongshan Biankang Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. dba Sangohe, of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-378

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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