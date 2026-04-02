Sangohe Reannounces and Expands Adult Portable Bed Rails Recall Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required warning labels.
About 36,500 (In January 2026, Sangohe previously recalled about 26,200 adult portable bed rails)
Sangohe by email at SGHproductrecall@163.com, or online at https://www.kdbhealth.com/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page or https://www.kdbhealth.com/Recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Sangohe-branded adult portable bed rails models 504E and 504Q. Model 504E bed rail comes in black, measures 23 inches wide by 35 inches tall, and weighs nine pounds. The model number “504E” can be found on the outer packaging box, on the product label/sticker attached to the bed rail, and on the first page of the instruction manual. Model 504Q bed rail comes in black, measures 28.5 inches wide by 43.3 inches tall, and weighs nine pounds. The model number “504Q” can be found on the outer packaging box, on the product label/sticker attached to the bed rail, and on the first page of the instruction manual.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled adult portable bed rails and contact Sangohe for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the bed rails by cutting the handrails’ foam padding and writing “RECALLED” on the upper and lower rails with permanent marker, take a photo of the destroyed rails and email the photo to SGHproductrecall@163.com.
None reported
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
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