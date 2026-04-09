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Easymake Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Imported by ZFZG-US

  • Recalled Easymake Bed Rail
  • “EASYMAKE” is printed on the recalled bed rail’s packaging.
  • “Manufacturer: Zhongshan Yungu daily products Co., LTD” is printed on the recalled Easymake bed rail packaging.
Name of Product:
Easymake Adult Portable Bed Rails
Hazard:

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 09, 2026
Units:

About 19,000

Consumer Contact

ZFZG-US by email at easymakerecall@yeah.net, or online at https://easymake-us.myshopify.com/recall or https://easymake-us.myshopify.com/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Easymake adult portable bed rails. The white and gray metal bed rails measure about 31.3 inches wide by 39.4 inches tall and have extendable handles and legs with gray padding and a gray storage mesh pocket. “EASYMAKE” and “Manufacturer: Zhongshan Yungu daily products Co., LTD” are printed on the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled bed rails immediately and contact ZFZG-US for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the bed rail by cutting the storage bag off the upper rail and the safety strap in half, write “Recalled” in permanent marker on the main frame and upload a photo of the marked bed rails to https://easymake-us.myshopify.com/recall. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product in accordance with state and local waste disposal procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from August 2023 through February 2026 for about $55.
Manufacturer(s):
Zhongshan Yungu Daily Products, of China
Importer(s):

Shenzhen Zhongfenzhigu Technology Co., Ltd., dba ZFZG-US, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-387

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

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