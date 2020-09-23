  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Kobalt Cordless Electric Chainsaws Sold Exclusively At Lowes Stores Recalled Due To

Kobalt Cordless Electric Chainsaws Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s Stores Recalled Due to Laceration Hazard; Distributed by Hongkong Sun Rise Trading

Name of product:
Kobalt Brand 40-volt Lithium Ion Cordless Electric Chainsaws
Hazard:

The chainsaw can remain in the “on” position, posing a laceration hazard to consumers. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
September 23, 2020
Units:

About 150,000 (In addition, about 1,400 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Hongkong Sun Rise Trading toll-free at 855-378-8826 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or online at www.greenworkstools.com and click on “Important Safety Notice” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Kobalt brand 40-volt lithium ion 12-inch cordless electric chainsaws.  Date codes from 11/01/13 to 03/31/20 are included in the recall.  The chain saws are blue and black.  “Kobalt,” “40v max” and “12 in. 30 cm” are printed on the chain saw.  The model number and date code are printed on the label located in the rear handle.  The UPC is located on the box.

Description

Model Number

UPC

Kobalt 40-volt Lithium-Ion 12-in Cordless Electric Chainsaw (Battery Included)

KCS 120-07

84182102474-1

Kobalt 40-volt Lithium-Ion 12-in Cordless Electric Chainsaw (Battery Not Included)

KCS 120

84182101749-1
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chainsaws and contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

Hongkong Sun Rise Trading has received 48 reports of the switch contacts welding causing the chainsaw to remain in the “on” position.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Lowe’s Stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com from January 2014 through March 2020 for about $200.

Manufacturer(s):

Changzhou Globe  Co. Ltd., of China

Distributor(s):

Hongkong Sun Rise Trading Ltd., of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-191
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Kobalt Cordless Electric Pole Saws Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s Stores Recalled Due to Laceration Hazard; Distributed by Hongkong Sun Rise Trading
Royal Gourmet Recalls Deluxe Gas Grills Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Wayfair.com
Hanamint Recalls Swivel Rockers, Club Swivel Rockers and Club Swivel Gliders Due to Fall Hazard
Intertex Recalls Blowers Due To Fire Hazard
John Deere Recalls Attachment Kits for Compact Utility Tractor Brooms Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise