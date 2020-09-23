Kobalt Cordless Electric Chainsaws Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s Stores Recalled Due to Laceration Hazard; Distributed by Hongkong Sun Rise Trading

The chainsaw can remain in the “on” position, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.
About 150,000 (In addition, about 1,400 were sold in Canada)
Hongkong Sun Rise Trading toll-free at 855-378-8826 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or online at www.greenworkstools.com and click on “Important Safety Notice” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Kobalt brand 40-volt lithium ion 12-inch cordless electric chainsaws. Date codes from 11/01/13 to 03/31/20 are included in the recall. The chain saws are blue and black. “Kobalt,” “40v max” and “12 in. 30 cm” are printed on the chain saw. The model number and date code are printed on the label located in the rear handle. The UPC is located on the box.
|
Description
|
Model Number
|
UPC
|
Kobalt 40-volt Lithium-Ion 12-in Cordless Electric Chainsaw (Battery Included)
|
KCS 120-07
|
84182102474-1
|
Kobalt 40-volt Lithium-Ion 12-in Cordless Electric Chainsaw (Battery Not Included)
|
KCS 120
|
84182101749-1
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chainsaws and contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free repair.
Hongkong Sun Rise Trading has received 48 reports of the switch contacts welding causing the chainsaw to remain in the “on” position. No injuries have been reported.
Lowe’s Stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com from January 2014 through March 2020 for about $200.
Changzhou Globe Co. Ltd., of China
Hongkong Sun Rise Trading Ltd., of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800