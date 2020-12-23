  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. King Of Fans Recalls Hampton Bay Mara Ceiling Fans Due To Injury Hazard Sold

King of Fans Recalls Hampton Bay Mara Ceiling Fans Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

Name of product:
Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fans
Hazard:

The blades can detach from the fan while in use, posing an injury hazard to consumers. 

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
December 23, 2020
Units:

About 182,000 (In addition, about 8,800 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

King of Fans toll-free at 866-443-1291 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by e-mail at MaraRecall@kingoffans.com, online at www.kingoffans.com/MaraRecall.htm or www.kingoffans.com and click on “Mara Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor ceiling fans in the following finishes:  Matte white, matte black, black and polished nickel.  The fans came with a white color changing integrated LED light and a remote control.  The following UPC numbers for the recalled ceiling fans are printed on a silver rating label located on the top of the fan housing assembly: 

 

Ceiling Fan Finish

UPC #

Matte White

082392519186

Matte Black

082392519193

Black

082392599195

Polished Nickel

082392599188
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the ceiling fans and inspect the ceiling fans using the instructions at www.kingoffans.com/MaraRecall.htm or by visiting the QR code listed in the recall press release.  If consumers observe blade movement or uneven gaps between the blades and fan body or movement of the clip during inspection, consumers should immediately contact King of Fans for a free replacement ceiling fan.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 47 reports of the blade detaching from the fan, including two reports of the fan blade hitting a consumer and four reports of the blade causing property damage. 

Sold Exclusively At:

Home Depot stores nationwide and online at homedepot.com from April 2020 through October 2020 for about $150.

Importer(s):

Home Depot Product Authority, of Atlanta, Ga.

Distributor(s):

King of Fans, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-059
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Spirit Halloween Recalls Children’s Flashlights Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
Neptune Benson Recalls Delta Ultra-Violet Generators For Pools and Spas Due to Fire Hazard
Lidl US Recalls Powerfix Steel Shelving Units Due To Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards
Ring Recalls Video Doorbells (2nd Generation) Due to Fire Hazard
Westinghouse Lighting Recalls Outdoor Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise