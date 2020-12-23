King of Fans Recalls Hampton Bay Mara Ceiling Fans Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

The blades can detach from the fan while in use, posing an injury hazard to consumers.
About 182,000 (In addition, about 8,800 were sold in Canada)
King of Fans toll-free at 866-443-1291 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by e-mail at MaraRecall@kingoffans.com, online at www.kingoffans.com/MaraRecall.htm or www.kingoffans.com and click on “Mara Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor ceiling fans in the following finishes: Matte white, matte black, black and polished nickel. The fans came with a white color changing integrated LED light and a remote control. The following UPC numbers for the recalled ceiling fans are printed on a silver rating label located on the top of the fan housing assembly:
|
Ceiling Fan Finish
|
UPC #
|
Matte White
|
082392519186
|
Matte Black
|
082392519193
|
Black
|
082392599195
|
Polished Nickel
|
082392599188
Consumers should immediately stop using the ceiling fans and inspect the ceiling fans using the instructions at www.kingoffans.com/MaraRecall.htm or by visiting the QR code listed in the recall press release. If consumers observe blade movement or uneven gaps between the blades and fan body or movement of the clip during inspection, consumers should immediately contact King of Fans for a free replacement ceiling fan.
The firm has received 47 reports of the blade detaching from the fan, including two reports of the fan blade hitting a consumer and four reports of the blade causing property damage.
Home Depot stores nationwide and online at homedepot.com from April 2020 through October 2020 for about $150.
Home Depot Product Authority, of Atlanta, Ga.
King of Fans, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
