Joules USA Recalls Children’s Pajamas and Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Burn Hazard

The children’s garments fail to meet the federal flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
Joules USA at 800-583-9559 from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at product.recall@joules.com with “Recall” as the email subject or online at www.joulesusa.com and click on the “Recall” tab at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Joules girls’ and boys’ pajamas and robes sold in multiple prints and sizes. Joules is printed on the sewn-in neck label. Garments with the following item numbers, printed on the wash care label, are included on this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled garments, take them away from children and contact Joules USA for a full refund.
None reported
Children’s boutiques nationwide and online at www.joulesusa.com from November 2017 through December 2019 for between $20 to $70.
Joules USA Inc., of New York and Joules Limited, of England.
