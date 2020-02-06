Infantino Recalls Infant Carriers Due to Fall Hazard

The buckles on the infant carriers can break, posing a fall hazard.
Infantino at 800-840-4916 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Recall@infantino.com or online at www.infantino.com and click on Recalls for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Infantino soft infant and toddler carriers. The front facing infant carriers are cotton with a front padded pouch. The carriers have a black body and black straps or a gray body and black straps. Only Infantino carriers with the following four lot codes are included in the recall. The product name and lot code are identified on label sewn into the inside of the carriers.
Product
Lot Code
Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier
2018 0619
Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier
2018 0719
Flip Front2back Carrier
2018 0719
Up Close Newborn Carrier
2018 0719
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant carriers and contact Infantino for instructions on how to receive a free replacement carrier.
Target and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from November 2019 through December 2019 for between $30 and $50.
Infantino, of San Diego, Calif.
