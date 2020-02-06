  1. Home
Infantino Recalls Infant Carriers Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic, Flip Front2back and Up Close Newborn infant carriers
Hazard:

The buckles on the infant carriers can break, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
February 6, 2020
Units:
About 14,000
Consumer Contact:

Infantino at 800-840-4916 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Recall@infantino.com or online at www.infantino.com and click on Recalls for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Infantino soft infant and toddler carriers.  The front facing infant carriers are cotton with a front padded pouch.  The carriers have a black body and black straps or a gray body and black straps.  Only Infantino carriers with the following four lot codes are included in the recall.  The product name and lot code are identified on label sewn into the inside of the carriers.

 

Product

Lot Code

Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier

2018 0619

Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier

2018 0719

Flip Front2back Carrier

2018 0719

Up Close Newborn Carrier

2018 0719
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant carriers and contact Infantino for instructions on how to receive a free replacement carrier.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Target and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from November 2019 through December 2019 for between $30 and $50.

Importer(s):

Infantino, of San Diego, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-071
