GSK Consumer Health Recalls Five Excedrin Brands Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

Name of product:
Excedrin Migraine Caplets, Excedrin Migraine Geltabs, Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets, Excedrin PM Headache Caplets, and Excedrin Tension Headache Caplets
Hazard:

Some of the bottles containing the over-the-counter drug can have a hole in the bottom.  If there is a hole, children could access and swallow the contents, posing a risk of poisoning.  These products contain the substances aspirin and acetaminophen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 23, 2020
Units:

About 433,600

Consumer Contact:

GSK Consumer Relations at 800-468-7746 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.excedrin.com and click on the “safety issue” banner at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 50, 80, 100, 125, 200, 250 and 300-count bottles of Excedrin Migraine Caplets, Excedrin Migraine Geltabs, Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets, Excedrin PM Headache Caplets, and Excedrin Tension Headache Caplets.  The bottles are plastic with a child-resistant closure.  For a full list of the recalled products, visit www.excedrin.com/products/discontinued.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the recalled Excedrin bottles out of sight and reach of children and inspect the bottom of the bottle to determine if there is a hole.  If there is a hole in the bottle, contact GSK Consumer Relations for information on how to receive a prepaid shipping label for return to receive a full refund.  Bottles without a hole can be retained and used as directed.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Pharmacies, department stores, grocery stores, and hypermarkets nationwide and online from March 2018 through September 2020 for between $7 and $18.

Manufacturer(s):

GSK Consumer Healthcare, of Warren, N.J.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
21-057
