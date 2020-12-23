GSK Consumer Health Recalls Five Excedrin Brands Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

Some of the bottles containing the over-the-counter drug can have a hole in the bottom. If there is a hole, children could access and swallow the contents, posing a risk of poisoning. These products contain the substances aspirin and acetaminophen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).
About 433,600
GSK Consumer Relations at 800-468-7746 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.excedrin.com and click on the “safety issue” banner at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves 50, 80, 100, 125, 200, 250 and 300-count bottles of Excedrin Migraine Caplets, Excedrin Migraine Geltabs, Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets, Excedrin PM Headache Caplets, and Excedrin Tension Headache Caplets. The bottles are plastic with a child-resistant closure. For a full list of the recalled products, visit www.excedrin.com/products/discontinued.
Consumers should immediately store the recalled Excedrin bottles out of sight and reach of children and inspect the bottom of the bottle to determine if there is a hole. If there is a hole in the bottle, contact GSK Consumer Relations for information on how to receive a prepaid shipping label for return to receive a full refund. Bottles without a hole can be retained and used as directed.
None reported.
Pharmacies, department stores, grocery stores, and hypermarkets nationwide and online from March 2018 through September 2020 for between $7 and $18.
GSK Consumer Healthcare, of Warren, N.J.
