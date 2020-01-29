Evenflo Recalls Pillo Portable Napper Inclined Sleepers to Prevent Risk of Suffocation

Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances.
Evenflo online at www.evenflo.com and click on “Product Notices & Recalls” or at 1-800-233-5921 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Evenflo Pillo Portable Napper with model number 12132125. The model number is located on a label on the leg of the product. The product is a padded inclined napper.
Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Evenflo for a cash refund or voucher.
None reported.
Juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide and online, including Target, Kohl’s, Amazon.com, Buy Buy Baby, JC Penney, and Walmart from May 2017 through January 2020 for about $75.
Evenflo Company, Inc., of Piqua, Ohio
