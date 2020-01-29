  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Evenflo Recalls Pillo Portable Napper Inclined Sleepers To Prevent Risk Of Suffocation

Evenflo Recalls Pillo Portable Napper Inclined Sleepers to Prevent Risk of Suffocation

En Español
Name of product:
Pillo Portable Napper
Hazard:

Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
January 29, 2020
Units:
About 3,100
Consumer Contact:

Evenflo online at www.evenflo.com and click on “Product Notices & Recalls” or at 1-800-233-5921 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Evenflo Pillo Portable Napper with model number 12132125.  The model number is located on a label on the leg of the product.  The product is a padded inclined napper.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Evenflo for a cash refund or voucher.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide and online, including Target, Kohl’s, Amazon.com, Buy Buy Baby, JC Penney, and Walmart from May 2017 through January 2020 for about $75.

Importer(s):

Evenflo Company, Inc., of Piqua, Ohio

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-060
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Graco Recalls Little Lounger Rocking Seats to Prevent Risk of Suffocation
Evenflo Recalls Pillo Portable Napper Inclined Sleepers to Prevent Risk of Suffocation
Delta Enterprise Corp. Recalls Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns to Prevent Risk of Suffocation
Baby Trend Recalls Tango Mini Strollers Due to Fall Hazard
Thesaurus Global Marketing Recalls Tricycles Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban; Risk of Poisoning; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise