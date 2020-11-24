  1. Home
Any Volume Recalls Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Sold Exclusively on ebay.com (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Bicycle Helmets
Hazard:

The helmets do not comply with the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, posing a risk of head injury.  

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
November 24, 2020
Units:

About 660

Consumer Contact:

Any Volume toll-free at 877-391-5003 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at cs@anyvolume.com or online at www.anyvolume.com and click on BH 11 and H-103 Bike Helmet Recall Notice at the center of the homepage for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Any Volume’s adult bicycle helmets.  The recalled medium-sized helmets were sold in blue, green, pink, red, white and yellow.  The helmets have black nylon fabric straps with white striped patterns in the center and a black plastic knob at the back of the helmet for adjusting the fitting.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Any Volume for a full refund.  Any Volume is contacting all known purchasers directly. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Online at ebay.com from May 2020 through October 2020 for about $15.

Manufacturer(s):

Dongguan Rikcon Sports Technology Co., Ltd and Dongguan Wencan Sporting Goods Co., Ltd., of China

Importer(s):

West Lake International LLC., dba Any Volume, of Bridgeville, Pa.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-710
