Any Volume Recalls Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Sold Exclusively on ebay.com (Recall Alert)

The helmets do not comply with the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, posing a risk of head injury.
About 660
Any Volume toll-free at 877-391-5003 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at cs@anyvolume.com or online at www.anyvolume.com and click on BH 11 and H-103 Bike Helmet Recall Notice at the center of the homepage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Any Volume’s adult bicycle helmets. The recalled medium-sized helmets were sold in blue, green, pink, red, white and yellow. The helmets have black nylon fabric straps with white striped patterns in the center and a black plastic knob at the back of the helmet for adjusting the fitting.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Any Volume for a full refund. Any Volume is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported.
Online at ebay.com from May 2020 through October 2020 for about $15.
Dongguan Rikcon Sports Technology Co., Ltd and Dongguan Wencan Sporting Goods Co., Ltd., of China
West Lake International LLC., dba Any Volume, of Bridgeville, Pa.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
