American Honda Recall of Portable Generators Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The portable generator’s inverter assembly can short circuit with the presence of salt water. This causes the unit to smoke or catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.
American Honda toll-free at 888-888-3139 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://powerequipment.honda.com/ and click on “Recalls and Updates” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Honda EB2200i, EU2200i, EU2200i Companion and EU2200i Camo portable generators. The recalled portable generators were sold with a red or Camo cover. The name “HONDA” and the generator model name are printed on the control panel. The serial number is located on a lower corner of one of the side panels of the generator. The model names and serial number ranges that are being recalled:
Model Name
Serial Number Range
EB2200i
EAJT -1000001 thru 1011342
EU2200i
|EAMT-1000001 thru 2098790
EU2200i Companion
EAMT-1000001 thru 2098790
EU2200i Camo
EAMT-1000001 thru 2098790
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact a local authorized Honda Power Equipment service dealer to schedule a free repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly. Consumers who took part in the previous recall for these generators should also take part in this recall.
Honda has received 13 reports of the generator’s inverter assembly short-circuiting while in use, including 10 reports of fire. No injuries or property damage reported.
Authorized Honda Power Equipment Dealers, The Home Depot and other home improvement stores nationwide, and online from February 2018 through January 2020 for between $1,100 to $1,300.
American Honda Motor Company Inc., Torrance Calif.
