American Honda Recalls Portable Generators Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of product:
Honda EU2200i, EU2200i Companion and EB2200i Portable Generators
Hazard:

The portable generator can leak gasoline from the fuel valve, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
March 20, 2019
Units:
About 200,000
Consumer Contact:

American Honda toll-free at 888-888-3139 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://powerequipment.honda.com/ and click on “Recalls and Updates” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Honda EU2200i, EU2200i Companion and EB2200i portable generators. The recalled portable generators were sold with a red or Camo cover. The names “HONDA” and the generator model name are printed on the control panel. The serial number is located on a lower corner of one of the side panels of the generator. The following model numbers and serial number ranges are being recalled:

 

 

Model

START SERIAL NUMBER

END SERIAL NUMBER

EB2200iTA

EAJT-1000001

EAJT-1005474

EU2200iTA

EU2200iTA1

EU2200iTA2

EAMT-1000001

EAMT-1260796
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact a local authorized Honda Power Equipment service dealer to schedule a free repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Honda has received 19 reports of fuel leaking from the fuel valve.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Authorized Honda Power Equipment Dealers and The Home Depot and other home improvement stores nationwide and online from February 2018 through February 2019 for about $1,100 to $1,300.

Manufacturer(s):

Thai Honda, of Thailand

Importer(s):

American Honda Motor Company Inc., of Torrance, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Thailand
Recall number:
19-088
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
