American Honda Recalls Portable Generators Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The portable generator can leak gasoline from the fuel valve, posing fire and burn hazards.
American Honda toll-free at 888-888-3139 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://powerequipment.honda.com/ and click on “Recalls and Updates” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Honda EU2200i, EU2200i Companion and EB2200i portable generators. The recalled portable generators were sold with a red or Camo cover. The names “HONDA” and the generator model name are printed on the control panel. The serial number is located on a lower corner of one of the side panels of the generator. The following model numbers and serial number ranges are being recalled:
|
Model
|
START SERIAL NUMBER
|
END SERIAL NUMBER
|
EB2200iTA
|
EAJT-1000001
|
EAJT-1005474
|
EU2200iTA
EU2200iTA1
EU2200iTA2
|
EAMT-1000001
|
EAMT-1260796
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact a local authorized Honda Power Equipment service dealer to schedule a free repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Honda has received 19 reports of fuel leaking from the fuel valve. No injuries have been reported.
Authorized Honda Power Equipment Dealers and The Home Depot and other home improvement stores nationwide and online from February 2018 through February 2019 for about $1,100 to $1,300.
Thai Honda, of Thailand
American Honda Motor Company Inc., of Torrance, Calif.
