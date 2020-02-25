  1. Home
Safavieh Recalls Chests of Drawers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards

Name of product:
Aura and Silas 3-Drawer Chests
Hazard:

The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
February 26, 2020
Units:
About 760
Consumer Contact:

Safavieh toll-free at 866-422-9070 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at cs@Safavieh.com or online at www.Safavieh.com and click on “Safety Notice” at the top of the Home Page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall includes Safavieh, Aura and Silas 3-drawer chests with light gray drawers and light gray linen finish (Model Number CHS6410B), champagne drawers and mirror finish (Model Number CHS6403A), and steel teal drawers with mirror finish (Model Number CHS6403C). Each chest is about 32 inches wide, 16 inches deep and 29 inches tall.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it in an area that children cannot access.  Safavieh will provide packaging and pre-paid shipping labels so that consumers can remove the chest’s drawer slides and return them to the firm for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Online at www.wayfair.com, www.overstock.com and www.gilt.com and other online retailers from November 2017 to November 2019 for between $240 and $360.

Importer(s):

Safavieh INTL, of Port Washington, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
20-078
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise