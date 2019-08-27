  1. Home
Yamaha Recalls Golf Cars, Personal Transportation and Specialty Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Yamaha golf cars, personal transportation and specialty vehicles
Hazard:

The module that regulates power to the vehicle’s USB ports can overheat and melt, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
August 28, 2019
Units:
About 16,000 (The model year 2017 and 2018 units included in this alert have been previously recalled.)
Consumer Contact:

Yamaha toll-free at 866-747-4027 anytime or online at www.yamahagolfcar.com and click on “CPSC Recall Alerts” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the following model year 2017 through 2019 golf cars, personal transportation and specialty vehicles and utility vehicles. The vehicles were sold in various colors including blue, green, red, white, tan and silver. The model and serial number can be found on a label under the seat or cargo bed on the left or right side.

 

 

Model Year

 

Model Name

 

Model Prefix

 

Serial Number Range

 

 

2017

Drive2 Fleet DC (J0C1)

J0C

0000103

0011333

Drive2 Fleet AC (J0J1)

J0J

0000103

0002000

Adventurer Two AC (JW33)

JW3

0200166

0200213

 

2018

Drive2 Fleet DC (J0C2)

J0C

0100112

0111700

Drive2 Fleet AC (J0J2)

J0J

0100110

0102099

Adventurer Two AC (JW34)

JW3

0300166

0300214

 

2019

Drive2 Fleet DC (J0C3)

J0C

0200101

0210200

UMAX TWO AC (J0H1)

J0H

0000145

0000493

UMAX Rally AC (J0N1)

J0N

0000116

0000147

 

UMAX Rally 2+2 AC (J0R1)

J0R

0000101

0000180

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the USB charging device in the recalled vehicles and contact a Yamaha golf car dealer to schedule a free repair. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Yamaha has received five reports of associated fire incidents and 100 reports of a melted USB voltage-reducer module. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Exclusively at Yamaha golf car dealers nationwide from June 2016 through June 2019 for between $6,000 and $11,000.

Manufacturer(s):

Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America, of Newnan, Ga. 

Distributor(s):

Yamaha Golf-Car Company, of Kennesaw, Ga.

Assembled in: :

U.S.

Recall number:
19-774
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
