Yamaha Recalls Golf Cars, Personal Transportation and Specialty Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The module that regulates power to the vehicle’s USB ports can overheat and melt, posing a fire hazard.
Yamaha toll-free at 866-747-4027 anytime or online at www.yamahagolfcar.com and click on “CPSC Recall Alerts” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the following model year 2017 through 2019 golf cars, personal transportation and specialty vehicles and utility vehicles. The vehicles were sold in various colors including blue, green, red, white, tan and silver. The model and serial number can be found on a label under the seat or cargo bed on the left or right side.
|
Model Year
|
Model Name
|
Model Prefix
|
Serial Number Range
|
2017
|
Drive2 Fleet DC (J0C1)
|
J0C
|
0000103
|
0011333
|
Drive2 Fleet AC (J0J1)
|
J0J
|
0000103
|
0002000
|
Adventurer Two AC (JW33)
|
JW3
|
0200166
|
0200213
|
2018
|
Drive2 Fleet DC (J0C2)
|
J0C
|
0100112
|
0111700
|
Drive2 Fleet AC (J0J2)
|
J0J
|
0100110
|
0102099
|
Adventurer Two AC (JW34)
|
JW3
|
0300166
|
0300214
|
2019
|
Drive2 Fleet DC (J0C3)
|
J0C
|
0200101
|
0210200
|
UMAX TWO AC (J0H1)
|
J0H
|
0000145
|
0000493
|
UMAX Rally AC (J0N1)
|
J0N
|
0000116
|
0000147
|
|
UMAX Rally 2+2 AC (J0R1)
|
J0R
|
0000101
|
0000180
Consumers should immediately stop using the USB charging device in the recalled vehicles and contact a Yamaha golf car dealer to schedule a free repair. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.
Yamaha has received five reports of associated fire incidents and 100 reports of a melted USB voltage-reducer module. No injuries have been reported.
Exclusively at Yamaha golf car dealers nationwide from June 2016 through June 2019 for between $6,000 and $11,000.
Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America, of Newnan, Ga.
Yamaha Golf-Car Company, of Kennesaw, Ga.
U.S.
