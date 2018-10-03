  1. Home
Yamaha Recalls Golf Cars, Personal Transportation and Specialty Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Yamaha golf cars, personal transportation and specialty vehicles
Hazard:

The accelerator pedal return spring can break, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
October 3, 2018
Units:
145,000
Consumer Contact:

Yamaha toll-free at 866-747-4027 anytime or online at www.yamahagolfcar.com and click on the CPSC Recall Alerts tab for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the following model year 2016 through 2018 gas and electric-powered golf cars, personal transportation and specialty vehicles. The vehicles were sold in various colors including blue, green, red, white, tan and silver. The model and serial number can be found on a label under the seat on the left or right side.
 

Model Year

Model Name

Model Prefix

Serial Number Range

  
 

2016

Drive Models YDRA (Gas)

JW8

600101

614300

  

JC2

300101

312000

  

JC0

700101

706600

  

Drive Models YDRE (Electric)

JW9

600101

618100

  

JC3

000101

004700

  

JC1

700101

703500

  

Adventurer Model YTF1A (Gas)

JW6

800101

800600

  

Adventurer Model YTF2A (Gas)

JW7

700101

701250

  

Adventurer Model YTF2E (Electric)

JW3

100101

100300

  

2017

Drive² Models DR2A (Gas)

J0A

000101

010100

  

J0B

000101

016900

  

J0D

000101

007200

  

Drive² Models DR2E (Electric)

J0C

000101

011400

  

J0E

000101

002900

  

J0J

000101

002000

  

Adventurer Model YTF1A (Gas)

JW6

900101

900400

  

Adventurer Model YTF2A (Gas)

JW7

800101

800750

  

Adventurer Model YTF2E (Electric)

JW3

200101

200250

  

2018

Drive² Models DR2A (Gas)

J0A

100101

110400

  

J0B

100101

119200

  

J0D

100101

110600

  

Drive² Models DR2E (Electric)

J0C

100101

111700

  

J0E

100101

102600

  

J0J

100101

102700

  

Adventurer Model YTF1A (Gas)

JW6

910101

910500

  

Adventurer Model YTF2A (Gas)

JW7

900101

900800

  

Adventurer Model YTF2E (Electric)

JW3

300101

300250

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Yamaha golf car dealer to schedule a free repair. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Yamaha has received 417 reports of incidents involving spring failures. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Yamaha golf car dealers nationwide from June 2015 through August 2018 for between $5,500 and $12,300.

Manufacturer(s):

Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America, of Newnan, Ga.

Distributor(s):

Yamaha Golf-Car Company, of Kennesaw, Ga.

Assembled in:

U.S.

Recall number:
19-701
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
