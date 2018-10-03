Yamaha Recalls Golf Cars, Personal Transportation and Specialty Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The accelerator pedal return spring can break, posing a crash hazard.
Yamaha toll-free at 866-747-4027 anytime or online at www.yamahagolfcar.com and click on the CPSC Recall Alerts tab for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the following model year 2016 through 2018 gas and electric-powered golf cars, personal transportation and specialty vehicles. The vehicles were sold in various colors including blue, green, red, white, tan and silver. The model and serial number can be found on a label under the seat on the left or right side.
|
Model Year
|
Model Name
|
Model Prefix
|
Serial Number Range
|
2016
|
Drive Models YDRA (Gas)
|
JW8
|
600101
|
614300
|
JC2
|
300101
|
312000
|
JC0
|
700101
|
706600
|
Drive Models YDRE (Electric)
|
JW9
|
600101
|
618100
|
JC3
|
000101
|
004700
|
JC1
|
700101
|
703500
|
Adventurer Model YTF1A (Gas)
|
JW6
|
800101
|
800600
|
Adventurer Model YTF2A (Gas)
|
JW7
|
700101
|
701250
|
Adventurer Model YTF2E (Electric)
|
JW3
|
100101
|
100300
|
2017
|
Drive² Models DR2A (Gas)
|
J0A
|
000101
|
010100
|
J0B
|
000101
|
016900
|
J0D
|
000101
|
007200
|
Drive² Models DR2E (Electric)
|
J0C
|
000101
|
011400
|
J0E
|
000101
|
002900
|
J0J
|
000101
|
002000
|
Adventurer Model YTF1A (Gas)
|
JW6
|
900101
|
900400
|
Adventurer Model YTF2A (Gas)
|
JW7
|
800101
|
800750
|
Adventurer Model YTF2E (Electric)
|
JW3
|
200101
|
200250
|
2018
|
Drive² Models DR2A (Gas)
|
J0A
|
100101
|
110400
|
J0B
|
100101
|
119200
|
J0D
|
100101
|
110600
|
Drive² Models DR2E (Electric)
|
J0C
|
100101
|
111700
|
J0E
|
100101
|
102600
|
J0J
|
100101
|
102700
|
Adventurer Model YTF1A (Gas)
|
JW6
|
910101
|
910500
|
Adventurer Model YTF2A (Gas)
|
JW7
|
900101
|
900800
|
Adventurer Model YTF2E (Electric)
|
JW3
|
300101
|
300250
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Yamaha golf car dealer to schedule a free repair. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.
Yamaha has received 417 reports of incidents involving spring failures. No injuries have been reported.
Yamaha golf car dealers nationwide from June 2015 through August 2018 for between $5,500 and $12,300.
Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America, of Newnan, Ga.
Yamaha Golf-Car Company, of Kennesaw, Ga.
