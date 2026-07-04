The recalled motorcycles’ cruise control can malfunction and cause power to increase, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a crash hazard.
About 2,371
Zero Motorcycles toll-free at 888-786-9376 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at support@zeromotorcycles.com, or online at https://zeromotorcycles.com/recall-information or https://zeromotorcycles.com, click on “Owners” at bottom of the page and then on “Recall & Service Campaigns” at the bottom of the Owners page, for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all 2026 Zero XB and XE electric off-road motorcycles. The compact dirt bikes were sold in white and black and have a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. “Zero” and the model are printed on the motorcycles’ frame.
Consumers should stop using the motorcycles, also known as dirt bikes, immediately and contact an authorized Zero Motorcycles dealer to schedule a free repair. A qualified technician will install updated cruise control operating firmware.
Zero Motorcycles has received four reports of the motorcycle’s cruise control unexpectedly increasing the dirt bike’s power. No injuries have been reported.
Zero Motorcycles, Inc., of Scotts Valley, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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