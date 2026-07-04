Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the helmets immediately and contact Cipton for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the helmet by cutting the straps and writing in permanent marker “Recalled” on the helmet and send a photo of the destroyed helmet to Reply@customersupport123.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product.

Note: Do not throw this defective lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Defective lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this defective lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact it ahead of time and ask whether it accepts defective lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.