U.S. Titan Recalls X-Pro Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for ATVs

The recalled ATVs violate the mandatory ATV safety standard because the speed-adjusting module included with the vehicle allows for the ATV’s speed to be adjusted in excess of the maximum speed for vehicles intended for children 6 years old and older, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a crash.
About 117
X-Pro at (888) 842-6607 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recall@moshinllc.com, or online at www.moshinllc.com/eagle110atv_recall.html or www.moshinllc.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves X-Pro Eagle youth ATVs. The gas-powered, 110cc vehicles were sold in black, blue, red, pink, spider black, spider blue, spider red, leaf pink and tree camo. “X-PRO” is printed on the ATV’s side panel and “This ATV is subject to Titan Imports Inc.’s Action Plan approved by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission” on a plate on the left front side of the frame.
Consumers should stop using the speed-adjusting module included with the vehicle immediately and contact X-PRO for a $100 refund. Consumers can continue using the vehicle without the module. Consumers will be asked to return the module using a prepaid shipping label.
None reported.
Titan Imports, Inc., dba U.S. Titan, of Ontario, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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