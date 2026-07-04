 Skip to main content

Decathlon America Recalls Van Rysel GRVL AF Bicycles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash Hazard

  • Recalled USA Van Rysel GRVL AF Sword Brown CN FR (model number 8911304)
  • Recalled USA Van Rysel GRVL AF Apex Beige CN FR (model number 8911305)
  • Recalled USA Van Rysel GRVL AF Sword Pink CN FR (model number 8911308)
  • Recalled USA Van Rysel GRVL AF GRX Black (model number 8929130)
  • Barcode Sticker with model name and Van Rysel Product ID located on the frame near the bottom bracket.
Name of Product:
Van Rysel GRVL AF Bicycles
Hazard:

The recalled bicycles’ front lock nut can loosen during use, causing the front wheel to dislodge or loosen over time, posing a crash hazard. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
October 08, 2026
Units:

About 1,150

Consumer Contact

Decathlon America at 415-408-5494 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at support.america@decathlon.com or online at https://www.decathlon.com/pages/product-safety-recalls or https://www.decathlon.com/ and click “Recalls” in the footer at the bottom of the page.   

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves adult multi-terrain gravel bicycles Van Rysel GRVL AF Sword Brown CN FR (model number 8911304), Van Rysel GRVL AF Apex Beige CN FR (model number 8911305), Van Rysel GRVL AF Sword Pink CN FR (model number 8911308), and Van Rysel GRVL AF GRX Black (model number 8929130). The recalled models were sold in sizes x-small, small, medium, large and x-large. The bicycles are designed for off-road gravel riding, road cycling, commuting and bikepacking. Each bicycle can be identified by the model name and Van Rysel Product ID located on the barcode sticker on the frame near the bottom bracket. Only Van Rysel bicycles with the following Product IDs/ SKUs are included in this recall. 

Product ID Model Name REI SKU REI Product Name 
5476620 USA GRVL AF GRX Black CN FR 2464430001 GRVL AF 2 GRX, GRAPHITE BLACK 
5476621 USA GRVL AF GRX Black CN FR 2464430002 GRVL AF 2 GRX, GRAPHITE BLACK 
5476622 USA GRVL AF GRX Black CN FR 2464430003 GRVL AF 2 GRX, GRAPHITE BLACK 
5476623 USA GRVL AF GRX Black CN FR 2464430004 GRVL AF 2 GRX, GRAPHITE BLACK 
5476624 USA GRVL AF GRX Black CN FR 2464430005 GRVL AF 2 GRX, GRAPHITE BLACK 
5327224 USA GRVL AF Apex Beige CN FR 2464440001 GRVL AF 2 Apex, CREAM BEIGE 
5327225 USA GRVL AF Apex Beige CN FR 2464440002 GRVL AF 2 Apex, CREAM BEIGE 
5327226 USA GRVL AF Apex Beige CN FR 2464440003 GRVL AF 2 Apex, CREAM BEIGE 
5327227 USA GRVL AF Apex Beige CN FR 2464440004 GRVL AF 2 Apex, CREAM BEIGE 
5327228 USA GRVL AF Apex Beige CN FR 2464440005 GRVL AF 2 Apex, CREAM BEIGE 
5327239 USA GRVL AF Sword Pink CN FR 2464450001 GRVL AF 2 Sword, GRANITE PINK 
5327240 USA GRVL AF Sword Pink CN FR 2464450002 GRVL AF 2 Sword, GRANITE PINK 
5327241 USA GRVL AF Sword Pink CN FR 2464450003 GRVL AF 2 Sword, GRANITE PINK 
5327242 USA GRVL AF Sword Pink CN FR 2464450004 GRVL AF 2 Sword, GRANITE PINK 
5327243 USA GRVL AF Sword Pink CN FR 2464450005 GRVL AF 2 Sword, GRANITE PINK 
5327219 USA GRVL AF Sword Brown CN FR 2464450006 GRVL AF 2 Sword, CORIANDER BROWN 
5327220 USA GRVL AF Sword Brown CN FR 2464450007 GRVL AF 2 Sword, CORIANDER BROWN 
5327221 USA GRVL AF Sword Brown CN FR 2464450008 GRVL AF 2 Sword, CORIANDER BROWN 
5327222 USA GRVL AF Sword Brown CN FR 2464450009 GRVL AF 2 Sword, CORIANDER BROWN 
5327223 USA GRVL AF Sword Brown CN FR 2464450010 GRVL AF 2 Sword, CORIANDER BROWN 
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles immediately and take them to the nearest Recreational Equipment (REI Co-op) location for a free inspection and repair service of the front fork assembly. Anyone unable to visit an REI Co-op location can contact Decathlon Customer Service directly for assistance. Recalled models can be identified by the Van Rysel Product ID on the top right of the product label under the frame, beginning with the number 5. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
REI Co-op stores nationwide and online at REI.com from March 2025 through August 2026 for between $1,400 and $2,300.
Importer(s):

Decathlon America LLC, of San Francisco, California

Distributor(s):
Recreational Equipment, Inc. (REI), of Sumner, Washington
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
27-017
Fast Track Recall

Related Recalls

Recalled LED-Light Key
Giant Bicycle Recalls LED-Light Keys Included with SureLock Bike Lock Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries

The LED-light key that was included with certain SureLock Bicycle Lock sets violates the mandatory safety standard for consumer products with button cell and coin batteries because the button batteries can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the packaging and product do not have the warnings required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

Recalled Portable Camping Shower with bucket and 1500W Heater (entire system)
Golden Resale Recalls Portable Camping Showers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard

The recalled camping showers’ immersion heaters can quickly ignite when they are partially or completely out of water, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a fire hazard.

Recalled Urban Arrow Cargo Electric Bikes
Gazelle USA Recalls Urban Arrow Cargo Electric Bikes Due to Fall Hazard

The front bolt in the seat post clamping mechanism can break, causing the seat to become loose, posing a fall hazard. 

Recalled 5Color Helmet and Pads Set
5Color Recalls Children’s Bicycle Helmet and Pads Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violate Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets

The helmets in the recalled sets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because the helmets do not comply with the impact attenuation, retention system, positional stability, labeling and certification requirements. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a serious risk of injury or death due to head injury. 

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product