Decathlon America Recalls Van Rysel GRVL AF Bicycles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash Hazard

The recalled bicycles’ front lock nut can loosen during use, causing the front wheel to dislodge or loosen over time, posing a crash hazard.
About 1,150
Decathlon America at 415-408-5494 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at support.america@decathlon.com or online at https://www.decathlon.com/pages/product-safety-recalls or https://www.decathlon.com/ and click “Recalls” in the footer at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves adult multi-terrain gravel bicycles Van Rysel GRVL AF Sword Brown CN FR (model number 8911304), Van Rysel GRVL AF Apex Beige CN FR (model number 8911305), Van Rysel GRVL AF Sword Pink CN FR (model number 8911308), and Van Rysel GRVL AF GRX Black (model number 8929130). The recalled models were sold in sizes x-small, small, medium, large and x-large. The bicycles are designed for off-road gravel riding, road cycling, commuting and bikepacking. Each bicycle can be identified by the model name and Van Rysel Product ID located on the barcode sticker on the frame near the bottom bracket. Only Van Rysel bicycles with the following Product IDs/ SKUs are included in this recall.
|Product ID
|Model Name
|REI SKU
|REI Product Name
|5476620
|USA GRVL AF GRX Black CN FR
|2464430001
|GRVL AF 2 GRX, GRAPHITE BLACK
|5476621
|USA GRVL AF GRX Black CN FR
|2464430002
|GRVL AF 2 GRX, GRAPHITE BLACK
|5476622
|USA GRVL AF GRX Black CN FR
|2464430003
|GRVL AF 2 GRX, GRAPHITE BLACK
|5476623
|USA GRVL AF GRX Black CN FR
|2464430004
|GRVL AF 2 GRX, GRAPHITE BLACK
|5476624
|USA GRVL AF GRX Black CN FR
|2464430005
|GRVL AF 2 GRX, GRAPHITE BLACK
|5327224
|USA GRVL AF Apex Beige CN FR
|2464440001
|GRVL AF 2 Apex, CREAM BEIGE
|5327225
|USA GRVL AF Apex Beige CN FR
|2464440002
|GRVL AF 2 Apex, CREAM BEIGE
|5327226
|USA GRVL AF Apex Beige CN FR
|2464440003
|GRVL AF 2 Apex, CREAM BEIGE
|5327227
|USA GRVL AF Apex Beige CN FR
|2464440004
|GRVL AF 2 Apex, CREAM BEIGE
|5327228
|USA GRVL AF Apex Beige CN FR
|2464440005
|GRVL AF 2 Apex, CREAM BEIGE
|5327239
|USA GRVL AF Sword Pink CN FR
|2464450001
|GRVL AF 2 Sword, GRANITE PINK
|5327240
|USA GRVL AF Sword Pink CN FR
|2464450002
|GRVL AF 2 Sword, GRANITE PINK
|5327241
|USA GRVL AF Sword Pink CN FR
|2464450003
|GRVL AF 2 Sword, GRANITE PINK
|5327242
|USA GRVL AF Sword Pink CN FR
|2464450004
|GRVL AF 2 Sword, GRANITE PINK
|5327243
|USA GRVL AF Sword Pink CN FR
|2464450005
|GRVL AF 2 Sword, GRANITE PINK
|5327219
|USA GRVL AF Sword Brown CN FR
|2464450006
|GRVL AF 2 Sword, CORIANDER BROWN
|5327220
|USA GRVL AF Sword Brown CN FR
|2464450007
|GRVL AF 2 Sword, CORIANDER BROWN
|5327221
|USA GRVL AF Sword Brown CN FR
|2464450008
|GRVL AF 2 Sword, CORIANDER BROWN
|5327222
|USA GRVL AF Sword Brown CN FR
|2464450009
|GRVL AF 2 Sword, CORIANDER BROWN
|5327223
|USA GRVL AF Sword Brown CN FR
|2464450010
|GRVL AF 2 Sword, CORIANDER BROWN
Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles immediately and take them to the nearest Recreational Equipment (REI Co-op) location for a free inspection and repair service of the front fork assembly. Anyone unable to visit an REI Co-op location can contact Decathlon Customer Service directly for assistance. Recalled models can be identified by the Van Rysel Product ID on the top right of the product label under the frame, beginning with the number 5.
None reported
Decathlon America LLC, of San Francisco, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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