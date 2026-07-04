The recalled bags’ adhesive closure strips can detach, causing the magnets to fall out, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a magnet ingestion hazard.
About 490
Fidlock USA toll-free at 888-303-8332 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at recall_2608@fidlock.com, or online at www.fidlock.us/pages/recall or www.fidlock.us and click on “More Recall Information” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Fidlock Hermetic dry bags. The medium-sized, watertight plastic bags are clear and measure about 8 inches tall by 4.6 inches wide. They have a blue closure strip with magnets at the top and a black lanyard. “Fidlock” is printed in white on the front of the strip and lot number 2409140930201 is on the back. “Hermetic” is printed on the product packaging.
Consumers should stop using the bags immediately and contact Fidlock USA to receive a replacement bag or a gift card for the Fidlock USA online shop. Customers who purchased the product from the FIDLOCK online store can receive a full refund in the form of a credit card refund or PayPal refund. Consumers will be asked to go to www.fidlock.us/pages/recall and send a photo of the product. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product.
None reported
Fidlock USA, of Tucker, Georgia
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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