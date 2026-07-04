Huffy Recalls Buzz Bicycles Cerana T2 E-Trikes Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall Hazard

The recalled tricycles’ rear wheels can become loose or separate from the rear frame, posing a risk of serious injury from a fall hazard.
About 286
Huffy Corporation toll-free at 855-430-6240 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at service@huffy.com or online at https://www.buzzbicycles.com/recalls or at www.buzzbicycles.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Buzz Bicycles Cerana T2 E-Trike, model E4004. The tricycle is a pedal assist tricycle. The tricycle is gray with "BUZZ" logos on the left and right side. The tricycle has a 500-Watt motor and a 48-Volt battery. The tricycle has three 24-inch wheels. The model number is printed on a label near the pedals on the bottom side of the frame’s downtube.
Consumers should stop using the recalled tricycles immediately and contact Huffy for free replacement rear axle assemblies. The rear wheel axle assemblies will be sent directly to consumers or to a third-party who will repair the tricycle. Huffy Corporation will reimburse consumers up to $100 for charges incurred by the third-party repair.
The firm has received 12 reports of the rear wheel becoming loose or separating, resulting in three injuries of shoulder and wrists sprains, leg bruising and abrasions.
Huffy Corporation, of Miamisburg, Ohio
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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