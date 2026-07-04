 Skip to main content

HatsanUSA Recalls Blitz Air Rifles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Projectile Hazard

  • Recalled Hatsan Blitz Air Rifle
  • Recalled Hatsan Blitz 777 Air Rifle
  • Recalled Hatsan Blitz Air Rifle showing location of serial number and manufacture date
  • Recalled Hatsan Blitz 777 Air Rifle showing location of serial number and manufacture date
Name of Product:
Blitz and Blitz 777 air rifles
Hazard:

The recalled air rifles can fire unexpectedly when releasing the bolt before the air rifle is fully cocked, posing a risk of serious injury or death from projectile hazard.

 

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
October 15, 2026
Units:

About 16,170 

Consumer Contact

HatsanUSA toll-free at 877-750-3375 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at blitzrecall@hatsanusa.com or online at https://hatsanairgunsusa.com/recalls/blitz-and-blitz-777-recall/ or https://hatsanairgunsusa.com and click “Warranty & Safety” and then “Recalls” for more information.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all units of the Hatsan Blitz and Blitz 777 pellet shooting air rifles sold from February 2020 through March 2026. Both the Blitz and Blitz 777 pellet air rifles were sold in .22, .25 and .30 calibers. The pellet air rifles are gas operated and select-fire (semi-auto/full-auto) pre-charged pneumatic (PCP). They are black and feature a synthetic stock, a carbon fiber air tank mounted beneath the barrel and a rotary magazine feed. Serial numbers and manufacturing dates are engraved on the right side of the receiver above the bolt. On the left side of the receiver is the Hatsan logo, featuring a circular mark, with the word “HATSAN” next to a graphic of a bow and arrow. The model name “BLITZ” or “BLITZ 777” is also marked on the left side of the receiver. 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled air rifles immediately, make sure they are unloaded and contact HatsanUSA for a free trigger assembly replacement which will be mailed along with instructions. If the consumer does not want to complete the replacement of the air rifle trigger assembly on their own, HatsanUSA will provide a prepaid package label to ship the product to HatsanUSA for inspection and replacement. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The company has received one report of an accidental misfire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
In store and online at various sporting goods stores and gun shops nationwide, online at hatsanairgunsusa.com and catalog sales including Utah Airguns, Airgun Depot and Pyramyd Air from February 2020 through March 2026 for between $800 and $1,100.
Importer(s):

HatsanUSA, Inc., of Bentonville, Arkansas

Manufactured In:
Turkey
Recall number:
27-025
Fast Track Recall

Related Recalls

Recalled USA Van Rysel GRVL AF Sword Brown CN FR (model number 8911304)
Decathlon America Recalls Van Rysel GRVL AF Bicycles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash Hazard

The recalled bicycles’ front lock nut can loosen during use, causing the front wheel to dislodge or loosen over time, posing a crash hazard. 

Recalled LED-Light Key
Giant Bicycle Recalls LED-Light Keys Included with SureLock Bike Lock Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries

The LED-light key that was included with certain SureLock Bicycle Lock sets violates the mandatory safety standard for consumer products with button cell and coin batteries because the button batteries can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the packaging and product do not have the warnings required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

Recalled Portable Camping Shower with bucket and 1500W Heater (entire system)
Golden Resale Recalls Portable Camping Showers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard

The recalled camping showers’ immersion heaters can quickly ignite when they are partially or completely out of water, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a fire hazard.

Recalled Urban Arrow Cargo Electric Bikes
Gazelle USA Recalls Urban Arrow Cargo Electric Bikes Due to Fall Hazard

The front bolt in the seat post clamping mechanism can break, causing the seat to become loose, posing a fall hazard. 

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product