HatsanUSA Recalls Blitz Air Rifles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Projectile Hazard

The recalled air rifles can fire unexpectedly when releasing the bolt before the air rifle is fully cocked, posing a risk of serious injury or death from projectile hazard.
About 16,170
HatsanUSA toll-free at 877-750-3375 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at blitzrecall@hatsanusa.com or online at https://hatsanairgunsusa.com/recalls/blitz-and-blitz-777-recall/ or https://hatsanairgunsusa.com and click “Warranty & Safety” and then “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all units of the Hatsan Blitz and Blitz 777 pellet shooting air rifles sold from February 2020 through March 2026. Both the Blitz and Blitz 777 pellet air rifles were sold in .22, .25 and .30 calibers. The pellet air rifles are gas operated and select-fire (semi-auto/full-auto) pre-charged pneumatic (PCP). They are black and feature a synthetic stock, a carbon fiber air tank mounted beneath the barrel and a rotary magazine feed. Serial numbers and manufacturing dates are engraved on the right side of the receiver above the bolt. On the left side of the receiver is the Hatsan logo, featuring a circular mark, with the word “HATSAN” next to a graphic of a bow and arrow. The model name “BLITZ” or “BLITZ 777” is also marked on the left side of the receiver.
Consumers should stop using the recalled air rifles immediately, make sure they are unloaded and contact HatsanUSA for a free trigger assembly replacement which will be mailed along with instructions. If the consumer does not want to complete the replacement of the air rifle trigger assembly on their own, HatsanUSA will provide a prepaid package label to ship the product to HatsanUSA for inspection and replacement.
The company has received one report of an accidental misfire. No injuries have been reported.
HatsanUSA, Inc., of Bentonville, Arkansas
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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