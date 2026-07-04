HatsanUSA Recalls Blitz Air Rifles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Projectile Hazard

Description:

This recall involves all units of the Hatsan Blitz and Blitz 777 pellet shooting air rifles sold from February 2020 through March 2026. Both the Blitz and Blitz 777 pellet air rifles were sold in .22, .25 and .30 calibers. The pellet air rifles are gas operated and select-fire (semi-auto/full-auto) pre-charged pneumatic (PCP). They are black and feature a synthetic stock, a carbon fiber air tank mounted beneath the barrel and a rotary magazine feed. Serial numbers and manufacturing dates are engraved on the right side of the receiver above the bolt. On the left side of the receiver is the Hatsan logo, featuring a circular mark, with the word “HATSAN” next to a graphic of a bow and arrow. The model name “BLITZ” or “BLITZ 777” is also marked on the left side of the receiver.