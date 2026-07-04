Hazard:

The recalled youth ATVs violate the federal mandatory ATV safety standard posing a risk of serious injury or death. The youth ATVs fail to meet mechanical suspension and maximum speed requirements for ATVs intended for children ages six and older, posing a high-speed crash hazard. Additionally, the youth ATVs are missing safety reflectors, reducing visibility of the youth ATVs to other vehicles, posing a deadly crash hazard.

The youth ATVs lack a mandated CPSC-approved ATV action plan, which is required for any manufacturer or distributor to manufacture, import, sell, or distribute any newly assembled or unassembled ATV in the United States. ATV action plans are required to promote ATV safety, including free rider training, dissemination of safety information, age recommendations and other safety measures.