The recalled youth ATVs violate the federal mandatory ATV safety standard posing a risk of serious injury or death. The youth ATVs fail to meet mechanical suspension and maximum speed requirements for ATVs intended for children ages six and older, posing a high-speed crash hazard. Additionally, the youth ATVs are missing safety reflectors, reducing visibility of the youth ATVs to other vehicles, posing a deadly crash hazard.
The youth ATVs lack a mandated CPSC-approved ATV action plan, which is required for any manufacturer or distributor to manufacture, import, sell, or distribute any newly assembled or unassembled ATV in the United States. ATV action plans are required to promote ATV safety, including free rider training, dissemination of safety information, age recommendations and other safety measures.
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YALE-Direct email at yaletech2021@outlook.com or https://wqqkqa-dk.myshopify.com/ and click “CPSC RECALL” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Yatorp Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs), models MXMOTO MX49-A2 and MXRACING MX49-A1. The youth ATVs come in red and blue colors and have either “MXMOTO” and “MX49” or “MXRACING” and “MX49-A1” decals on the ATV’s main body. The ATVs have an identification plate with the model numbers “MX49-A2” or “MX49-A1” under the front fender attached to the frame. The recalled ATVs were sold with safety gear including chest protector, elbow pads, and knee pads.
Consumers should stop using the recalled youth ATVs immediately and contact YALE-Direct for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to go to https://wqqkqa-dk.myshopify.com/pages/cpsc-recall or contact yaletech2021@outlook.com to register for the recall and receive instructions on how to return the recalled ATVs, which includes free ATV pick up from consumers’ homes and transportation to a designated destruction facility.
None reported
Shenzhen Yale Innovation Technology Co., Ltd., doing business as YALE-Direct, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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