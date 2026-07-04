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Sanven Technology Recalls Vevor BMX Bicycles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash Hazard; Violate Federal Requirements for Bicycles

  • Recalled VEVOR BMX Bike, 24-Inch Wheel Freestyle Bike
  • Recalled VEVOR BMX Bike, 20-Inch Wheel Freestyle Bike
Name of Product:
Vevor BMX Bicycles
Hazard:

The bicycles violate the mandatory safety regulation for bicycles, because they are not equipped with a chain guard. Loose clothing can get entrapped in the chain drive, posing a risk of serious injury or deadly crash hazard. In addition, the bicycles do not comply with the labeling requirements. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
November 05, 2026
Units:

About 1,950 

Consumer Contact

Sanven Technology by email at recalling@vevor.com, or online at https://www.vevor.com/pages/Vevor-BMX-Bicycles-Recall or www.vevor.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

WebsiteE-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Vevor-branded 20-inch and 24-inch BMX bicycles, models SS24001 and SS24002. The model numbers are printed on the product packaging.  The bicycles were sold in black. The Vevor logo is printed across the downtube of the frame on the bikes.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the BMX bicycles immediately and contact Sanven Technology for a free repair kit. Consumers will be shipped free chain guards, with detailed installation tutorials and provided with after-sales support (such as customer service email) to help solve any issues arising during self-installation.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:
Vevorstores nationwide and online at www.vevor.com from October 2024 through April 2026 for between $152 and $188.
Importer(s):

Sanven Technology Ltd., Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
27-073

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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