Swaddle Bee Recalls Children’s Security Blankets Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert)

The blanket’s snaps can detach, posing a choking hazard.
Swaddle Bee at 800-643-7044 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Sunday through Thursday, email at swaddlebeerecall@gmail.com or online at www.swaddlebee.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves Swaddle Bee’s Loviebee security blankets for infants. The blankets were sold in blue/gray, blue/white, pink/gray and pink/white color combinations with optional personalized embroidery. They have a polyester minky fabric on one side and velour on the other side and measure about 16 inches by 16 inches. The blankets have two straps with a metal snap at the end of each strap and the body of the blanket to attach the blanket to a stroller, crib or car seat or wrist. The Swaddle Bee logo is on a sewn-on tag attached to the corner of the blanket.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blankets and take them away from children. Consumers should contact Swaddle Bee to receive a full refund. Swaddle Bee is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Swaddle Bee has received two reports of the blanket's metal snaps detaching. No injuries have been reported.
Online at swaddlebee.com and on the Swaddle Bee Instagram account from September 2018 through May 2019 for about $24
Swaddle Bee LLC, of Spring Valley, N.Y.
