Swaddle Bee Recalls Children’s Security Blankets Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Loviebee children’s security blankets
Hazard:

The blanket’s snaps can detach, posing a choking hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
July 9, 2019
Units:
About 700
Consumer Contact:

Swaddle Bee at 800-643-7044 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Sunday through Thursday, email at swaddlebeerecall@gmail.com or online at www.swaddlebee.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Swaddle Bee’s Loviebee security blankets for infants.  The blankets were sold in blue/gray, blue/white, pink/gray and pink/white color combinations with optional personalized embroidery. They have a polyester minky fabric on one side and velour on the other side and  measure about 16 inches by 16 inches. The blankets have two straps with a metal snap at the end of each strap and the body of the blanket to attach the blanket to a stroller, crib or car seat or wrist. The Swaddle Bee logo is on a sewn-on tag attached to the corner of the blanket.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blankets and take them away from children. Consumers should contact Swaddle Bee to receive a full refund. Swaddle Bee is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Swaddle Bee has received two reports of the blanket's metal snaps detaching. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Online at swaddlebee.com and on the Swaddle Bee Instagram account from September 2018 through May 2019 for about $24

Importer(s):

Swaddle Bee LLC, of Spring Valley, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-758
